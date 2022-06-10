“This is me everyday at work” “Looks like me in middle school” - MLB Twitter reacts to lighthearted video of a young fan struggling to stay awake during rain delay

MLB games are not always fun. At least, for one young fan, last night's ballpark outing probably could have gone a bit better. The young fan supported the Cleveland Guardians and was out to see his team take on the Texas Rangers at Progressive Field in downtown Cleveland, Ohio.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia After two rain delays, little man is struggling to stay awake After two rain delays, little man is struggling to stay awake 😂 https://t.co/EPpjnxAoan

"After two rain delays, little man is struggling to stay awake" @ Jomboy Media

The Cleveland Guardians have won seven of their last nine games. With a record of 26-26, they have surpassed the Chicago White Sox for the second spot in the American League Central. At the time of this writing, the Guardians are four games behind the Minnesota Twins for the top spot in their division.

Young MLB fan falls asleep following a pair of rain delays in Cleveland

The game that was set to take place between the two American League teams had ramifications in the standings for both teams. The Cleveland Guardians now have their eyes on the first-placed Minnesota Twins. At four games back, the Guardians would like to overtake the leader.

The Texas Rangers, meanwhile, have found themselves in a statistical tie with the Los Angeles Angels for second spot in the AL West. This comes following the Angels' 14-game losing streak, the worst in the MLB this season.

Junior @JBRushing_ @JomboyMedia He gonna be out on his momma's shoulder in 5 min @JomboyMedia He gonna be out on his momma's shoulder in 5 min 😂

The game last night was delayed twice and did not end up finishing until well after midnight local time. The young fan, who was spotted dozing off, better hope he does not have school tomorrow morning!

cellblock73 @cellblock73 @JomboyMedia This is me everyday at work 🤣 @JomboyMedia This is me everyday at work 🤣

MLB fans online took hilarious but lighthearted aim at the youngster's drifting off. One fan tweeted that he feels the same way at work every day.

Deno™ @aye_Deno " @JomboyMedia "So glad to be here for the company meeti- @JomboyMedia "So glad to be here for the company meeti- 😴"

During the rain delay in the fifth inning of play, Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber threw 54 pitches of shutout ball before the storms came and delayed the game.

buddygurt @bgurt @JomboyMedia Looks like me in middle school @JomboyMedia Looks like me in middle school

The Guardians scored four runs in the early innings thanks to some clutch RBI hits by Josh Naylor and Jose Ramirez. The Guardians would eventually return from the delay to stave off the Texas Rangers offense. They kept the Rangers at bay and won the game 4-0. This game concluded the three-game series. The Guardians will welcome the Oakland Athletics to Cleveland this weekend.

RamDownloader @Ramdownloader19 @JomboyMedia I’d struggle to stay awake at a Cleveland game too @JomboyMedia I’d struggle to stay awake at a Cleveland game too

The young fan no doubt enjoyed his outing to an MLB ballpark, although probably hoped to stay awake just a little bit longer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far