2013 and 2014 have to be the worst years of Alex Rodriguez's life. Due to his involvement in the Biogenesis performance-enhancing drug controversy and several other infractions, MLB suspended Alex Rodriguez without pay for 211 games, which would cover the remainder of 2013 and the whole 2014 season.

Following the incident, Yankees' third baseman walked out of arbitration after discovering MLB Commissioner Bud Selig will not be testifying.

According to Rodriguez, Selig wasn't even concerned about his record-setting 211-game ban, declaring later that he is done with the "farce" and "abusive process." He said:

“I have sat through 10 days of testimony by felons and liars, sitting quietly through every minute, trying to respect the league and the process. This morning, after Bud Selig refused to come in and testify about his rationale for the unprecedented and totally baseless punishment he hit me with, the arbitrator selected by MLB and the players’ association, refused to order Selig to come in and face me."

When MLB fined 13 players in a drug case All-Stars Nelson Cruz, Jhonny Peralta, and Everth Cabrera received 50-game suspensions each. This was the most severe punishment since the Black Sox incident over a century ago.

The other 12 players consented to their 50-game suspensions before they were made public, allowing them a chance to play in the playoffs after their suspensions.

The return of Alex Rodriguez post-ban

Alex Rodriguez was given a standing ovation at Yankee Stadium, and a rare shout-out from the Bleacher Creatures before walking and hitting a single in his first plate appearances after his season-long drug ban ended.

He served as New York's designated hitter and batted seventh against Toronto, his lowest position at the top of the order to begin a regular-season game since May 1996. He batted just .1 again as the Yankees were defeated 6-1.

The 39-year-old has not seen the plate since 25 September 2013, when he failed to get on base against David Price of Tampa Bay. He missed 2014 as a result of his suspension for breaking baseball's drug policy and labour agreement.

A-Rod increased tension between himself and the club by suing Major League Baseball, the players' union, and the Yankees' team physician, but later dropped the case and completed the punishment.

