"This is the greatest thing ever" - MLB Twitter goes wild over San Francisco Giants 'It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia' lineup announcement

Major League Baseball fans are going wild over a recent San Francisco Giants post on Twitter. Since the Giants are in Philadelphia to play the Phillies, they made their lineup announcement on Twitter as a parody of the popular TV series "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

SFGiants @SFGiants The secret tunnel going from the stadium to the Ollidy Inn. The secret tunnel going from the stadium to the Ollidy Inn. 📍 The secret tunnel going from the stadium to the Ollidy Inn. https://t.co/YSK5mcYIk9

"The secret tunnel going from the stadium to the Ollidy Inn." - @ SFGiants

The Giants are in the middle of a three-game set against the Phillies, and it is always fun to see teams have a good social media presence.

San Francisco Giants fans are loving the lineup announcement parody

"This is the greatest thing ever!" - @ Burns

It has been a recent trend for professional sports to be more engaging and fun on social media, and what better way to do that than to combine the San Francisco Giants with a classic, Philly-based TV show!

Ryan Garcia @ryanwiththejeep @SFGiants I enjoyed this until I saw Fairchild, Walton and Bart in the same lineup?! That is disgusting 🤮 @SFGiants I enjoyed this until I saw Fairchild, Walton and Bart in the same lineup?! That is disgusting 🤮

"I enjoyed this until I saw Fairchild, Walton and Bart in the same lineup?! That is disgusting" - @ Ryan

Although this Tweet is supposed to be funny and positive, there were some Giants fans who were very critical of the lineup in the comments. The Giants have been on a recent skid, losing two out of three to the Cincinnati Reds, and fans aren't too happy about that.

"IVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS OH MY GOD" - @ soph

This Giants fan was ecstatic after seeing the Giants tweet. More Major League Baseball teams should follow suit when playing against the Phillies in Philadelphia.

"Somebody deserves a raise!" - @KC

The Giants social media team definitely deserves a raise after this one. A lot of creativity and thought went into this post, and it is nice to see the fans react positively.

"You've truly outdone yourselves, team" - @ David

The attention to detail in the post is impressive, and it makes the post that much more appealing. This format is way cooler than a basic lineup card.

NL West champs 👑 @GiantsTruther @SFGiants Last time we did some cute shit like this we got smoked in the doubleheader let’s see how this goes @SFGiants Last time we did some cute shit like this we got smoked in the doubleheader let’s see how this goes

"Last time we did some cute s**t like this we got smoked in the doubleheader let's see how this goes" - @ GiantsTruther

It's an unfortunate reality when teams do out-of-the-box things like this on social media, a bad karma sometimes follows. Mix that with the Giants recent skid, and maybe this is not the best idea for the team's outcome.

Depressed giants fan @Therealking692 @SFGiants Lineup kinda sucks ngl. video was great though. let's end mustache may with a W @SFGiants Lineup kinda sucks ngl. video was great though. let's end mustache may with a W

"Lineup kinda sucks ngl. video was great though. let's end mustache may with a W" - @ Depressed giants fan

Although the San Francisco Giants are having a pretty good season so far, their offense has seen some early struggles. Hopefully, they can turn it around and still be competitve come later in the season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far