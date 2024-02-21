"This guy is ready" - Gerrit Cole's wife Amy shares sweet moment of son Caden enjoying Yankees spring training

Reigning AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole and his family are ready for another exciting baseball season. The much-anticipated spring training is only days away, and roster players have already kicked off their preparation for the grueling 162 regular schedule ahead.

Recently, Amy Cole and her son Caden visited the Yankees Spring Training Camp to see Gerrit Cole fan hitters and prepare for another big season. Amy took this opportunity to share a sweet moment of Caden enjoying Yankees spring training with her followers on Instagram.

"Spring Training is here and this guy is ready," Amy wrote in her story.

Caden enjoying Spring Training

Gerrit Cole term 'injuries' for a dismal 2023 season

Despite the Yankees ace having his best season, the club could not tap into the opportunity as they finished with an 82-80 record in 2023, their worst in the last 32 years. On the other hand, Gerrit Cole added pitching hardware to his collection.

On Thursday, after throwing a bullpen session at Steinbrenner Field, Cole reasoned injuries for the bad season.

“Certainly there were injuries that are outside of the normal realm of injuries that have impacted us,” Cole said (via New York Post). “With that said, we get injured too much as a group. We need to improve.”

Cole seems to be on point with regards to his evaluation for the last season. Starting in 2023, the Yankees had a very good rotation led by Cole, Nestor Cortes Jr., Luis Severino, Frankie Montas and Clarke Schmidt. However, apart from Cole and Schmidt, all four remaining pitchers battled injuries throughout the year.

Heading to 2024, it will be of utmost importance that the current rotation, which has a new addition in Marcus Stroman, have a healthy season in 2024.

“Clearly, health is going to be the most important aspect of it,” general manager Brian Cashman said of his starting rotation. “If we can keep them healthy, we should be able to pitch with anybody. But health is always going to be the big key.

“So far, it looks like everybody’s put a lot of work into that endgame. Hopefully, they’ll be in a position to remain healthy.”

This, coupled with a healthy season from hitters like Juan Soto and Aaron Judge, could lead the Yankees to claim the postseason spot in 2024.

