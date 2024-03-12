"This is the highest honor you can get from a team" - Mets legend Dwight Gooden's legacy to be recognized through jersey retirement ceremony

New York Mets legend Dwight "Doc" Gooden will have his jersey No. 16 retired on April 14. Gooden is regarded as one of the best pitchers in baseball history but this honor carries a deeper meaning.

“I am very excited, it means a great deal to me. This is the highest honor you can get from a team,” Gooden said in an interview with SNY in January.

Dwight Gooden had a legendary career. The four-time All-Star won two World Series (one with the Mets in 1986, one with the New York Yankees in 2000) as well as the Cy Young Award in 1985 and the Rookie of the Year in 1984.

On April 14, Gooden's ceremony will take place during the last game of a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field. Along with Gooden another legendary Mets player is also set to get the same honor.

Mets outfielder Darryl Strawberry will get No. 18 retired on June 1, during the third game of a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"Having your number retired, it's bigger than going into the Hall of Fame," Strawbery said to SNY in January.

Since Steve Cohen purchased the team in October 2020, the franchise has gotten in touch with its former legends. Under his ownership, the Mets have had three jersey retirement ceremonies.

“I’m thrilled that two iconic members of the 1986 championship club will have their numbers retired in 2024,” Cohen said in August when he first announced the ceremonies. "Darryl Strawberry and Dwight Gooden each had an enormous impact on our franchise, and it’s my honor to continue our commitment to celebrating our wonderful history.”

Gooden's jersey retirement ceremony is expected to be emotional. It's an opportunity for Mets fans to honor a player who helped them win a World Series and experience memorable moments.

Dwight Gooden recalls his past during an interview

Gooden said during the SNY interview in January that so many people were a part of his success, and it started with manager Davey Johnson. While scouting for the Mets in 1983, Johnson saw Gooden pitch at Lynchburg. Gooden made his MLB debut with the Mets in 1984.

During the interview, he discussed the hard times that he faced during his substance abuse case in 1986. As rumor spread that Gooden had tested positive for cocaine during spring training in 1987, suspicions of drug misuse were confirmed.

To avoid getting punished, he entered a rehabilitation facility on April 1, 1987, and he didn't make his season debut until June 5.

Gooden's story is one of warning combined with recovery. His struggles with addiction serve as a helpful reminder that celebrity athletes have a human side.

