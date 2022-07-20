“This is all I could’ve asked for” “Can this get any better??” - New York Yankees fans show their love for Nestor Cortes’ wicked windup during the All-Star Game

Perhaps the most interesting performance of this year's All-Star Game was from Nestor Cortes of the New York Yankees. While it might not have been the best performance of the night, Cortes always finds a way to make things amusing.

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game took place last night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. It was a close game, but the American League won 3-2 thanks to a home run by Cortes' teammate Giancarlo Stanton.

Nestor Cortes threw in the sixth inning, and he did not give up any hits. He also struck out two and walked one. His one walk came against New York Mets star Pete Alonso. It was in this at-bat that Cortes took his famous windup to a completely new level.

During this pitch, Cortes does a super high leg kick, then turns around twice in his windup. He then drops down to throw the pitch sidearm, which is nuts!

Nestor Cortes is known to do this kind of stuff in his windup to decieve hitters. However, we have never seen anything like this from him before.

What makes this even better is that he did this on one of the biggest stages. Fans throughout the entire MLB got to see Cortes' wacky windup.

Although Cortes might be best known for his wild variety of windups, he is having an outstanding season this year. Let's take a look into how Cortes' season is going so far.

Inside Nestor Cortes' impressive 2022 MLB season

Nestor Cortes started his career in 2018 with the Baltimore Orioles. However, his real rise to stardom came last season with the New York Yankees. Through 93 innings in 2021, Cortes had a 2.90 ERA with 103 strikeouts.

This season, Cortes has taken his game to another level. Now as a full-time starter for New York, Cortes is 7-3 with a 2.63 ERA, and 99 strikeouts through 17 starts. He is a pivotal part of a truly dominant Yankees rotation. So far this season, New York has the third-lowest team ERA with just a 3.08 overall.

New York's pitching is one of the main reasons the Yankees have been dominant this season. The Yanks have the best record in baseball and appear to be coasting into the postseason. Nestor Cortes, although amusing to watch, is playing a huge part in this Yankees squad.

