By all measures, Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays has had a stupendous season. In addition to his 14 home runs, 54 RBIs, and .289 batting average, his .403 on-base percentage is the highest in the majors.

Born in Cuba, Arozarena defected to Mexico before joining the MLB. He represented his adoptive nation in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, where his strong play drew international acclaim.

The attention that Randy Arozarena has gotten has been reflected in voting for the 2023 All-Star game. All-Stars are selected on a position-by-position basis, using vote share rather than total votes as the metric.

As of Tuesday June 27, Arozarena is tied with Los Angeles Angelsf star Mike Trout in left field. Both of the stars currently have 22% of the vote share, with voting scheduled to conclude on June 29 at 12:00 pm ET.

With the lineup for the All-Star game yet to be established, it is not currently known whether or not Arozarena will be participating in the Home Run Derby, scheduled for July 10 at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners.

"Randy Arozarena says he'll do the Home Run Derby if he's invited, per @BobNightengale" - Talkin' Baseball

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the 28-year old Mexican citizen would compete in the Home Run Derby if he was selected to do so. The 2022 winner of the event was Juan Soto, who just barely edged out Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez.

Although Randy Arozarena won the 2021 AL Rookie of the Year Award after hitting 20 home runs and 69 RBIs, he has never punched his ticket to an MLB All-Star game before. While he has never smelt the air of an All-Star game, Randy Arozarena is keen to. Speaking recently through the team's interpreter, he said:

“I have been keeping track with the voting and the numbers. It is an honor to be there compared to Mike Trout. ... It would be an honor obviously to be able to start. Everybody wants to start in an All-Star Game. It’s a grand event.”

Randy Arozarena has the chance to get a big payout next season

Currently under a one-year deal worth $4.5 million, Arozarena has been singled out as one of the best value players in baseball. Despite having one of the league's lowest payrolls, the Tampa Bay Rays continue to get it done, and Randy has been an unmistakable part of that.

