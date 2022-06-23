“This is some Inception vibe” - MLB fans react to superstar Jose Ramirez wearing a medallion of himself

Cleveland Guardians superstar third baseman Jose Ramirez has been tearing up Major League Baseball this year. Ramirez is on pace to have the best season of his 10-year baseball career. The best thing is, he knows it, too. He is celebrating in a unique way. The superstar was seen wearing a medallion of himself recently.

Although this might seem ridiculous, Ramirez is definitely deserving of this. This season, Ramirez is on fire, posting a .303 batting average, a .636 slugging percentage, and a whopping 1.030 OPS. He is also leading the American League in RBIs, with 62 in just 61 games played for the Guardians.

The Cleveland Guardians are now in first place in the American League Central with a record of 36-28. Ramirez has been a key contributor offensively for the team, as he has the best stats of any Guardian right now.

This is something that Jose Ramirez is used to. Since entering the league back in 2013, Ramirez has always been putting up solid numbers at the plate. His first dominant season came in 2016, when a breakout season saw Ramirez help lead the Guardians to their first World Series appearance in twenty years. Ever since then, Ramirez has been putting up MVP-level numbers at the dish each season.

With a resume like this, along with his performance this season, it makes sense that Jose Ramirez would immortalize himself on his necklace. Major League Baseball fans were still thrown off by this, however, because it is still so unusual.

Although baseball players, especially those in the MLB, are known to wear bling, something to this extent has never been seen before. Fans, who had their fair share of questions, thought this was abolutely hilaious. This is what baseball fans had to say about Jose Ramirez's self-portrait medallion.

MLB fans find Jose Ramirez's medallion hillarious

Many fans wanted to know if there is a medallion with a picture of him within the first medallion, creating some type of inception.

This fan below is completely right. Jose Ramirez is so good right now that he basically should be able to do whatever he wants.

Since Ramirez is known for having a personality both on and off the field, fans were saying they love how fun he is.

It was hilarious to see Ramirez do something as crazy as this. It is always great to see MLB players being personable because it truly shows how down-to-earth some of these players are.

