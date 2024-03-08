“This is not the Mike Trout show” - When Albert Pujols shot down claims of being overshadowed by Angels teammate with a snarky response

Baseball legend Albert Pujols was playing for the LA Angels alongside another rising player named Mike Trout in 2025. Trout was taking the league by storm, and there was speculation that Pujols might be feeling overshadowed.

In 2012, after having a successful career with the St. Cardinals, Pujols signed a huge deal with the LA Angels. Trout was the AL Rookie of the Year that season.

When Trout debuted in the MLB in 2011, he was a top prospect because of his all-around skill, which included excellent hitting, baserunning and fielding. He was the AL MVP in 2014, 2016 and 2019.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the Angels notched their fifth victory of the 2015 season against the Tampa Bay Rays, Pujols was asked how much he enjoyed watching Trout play, to which he gave a witty response.

“I have fun watching all 25 guys on this ballclub," Pujols said. "This is not the Mike Trout show. This is the Angels' organization, 25 guys, and our mission is to try to win. Having Mike over the last four years here, it's awesome, it's fun.”

Despite this comment by Pujols, the two great players got along together.

“He's probably one of the best players in the game, the way he approaches the game, the way that he goes at it, Pujols said. "He's always asking questions.

“Blessed to have the opportunity to play on his side.”

Expand Tweet

Mike Trout to bat third in order

Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington said Mike Trout, his team's best outfielder, will bat third to shield batter Nolan Schanuel last month.

This change was made after Schanuel was originally supposed to bat first. Anthony Rendon, an experienced slugger, is expected to bat following Mike Trout, who has batted second and third throughout his career.

The goal of this lineup is to maximize performance in the order.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.