"This is a recipe for an early end to the season" "We just lost a series to the Reds at home" - San Francisco Giants fans in disbelief after losing home series to Cincinnati Reds

As a recurring theme this season, the San Francisco Giants have continued to show they are one of the most inconsistent teams in the league. They recently lost to an inferior Cincinnati Reds team 10-3 and surrendered to them in an ugly 2-1 series defeat.

It was a baffling defeat to say the least. The defending National League West champions have swept the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers in their own yard. This defeat to the Reds at Oracle Park puts them further away from the lead in their division.

"FINAL: #SFGiants 3, Reds 10" - SFGiants

The Giants continued their struggles against right-handed starters as their record in that category fell to 25-26. Cincinnati's Tyler Mahle struck out seven San Francisco Giants batters and has given up only three runs in 6.2 innings. The Giants' Anthony DeSclafani, on the other hand, gave up seven runs, much to the chagrin of their fans.

Joseph Bella @jbella @SFGiants Giants have to beat teams they should beat. This is a recipe for an early end to the season.

San Francisco Giants fans remain dumbfounded by what happened.

Mike Valverde @RFLRedZone @SFGiants We just lost a series to the Reds at home

Fans are scratching their heads how they lost to a team with only 24 wins coming into this game — and lost the series too.

San Francisco Giants fans are bemused by their team losing the series to the Cincinnati Reds

One fan pointed out Anthony DeSclafani's abyssmal outing and the nightmarish year he is having.

A Giants fan expressed her disappointment not only about the loss but also about the unraveling of the Giants early on. They surrendered seven runs in just the third inning and never recovered.

One fan wished he didn't care as much for the team as he did.

OG 🌵 @comehomeAM34 @SFGiants I wish I didn't love you as much as I do

A fan certainly thinks that they should acquire new players in line with their recent struggles.

One particular fan wanted the front office to do something instead of scraping the bottom of the barrel for talent.

By virtue of association with the Reds, one fan thought that the Giants are now the worst team in the league after succumbing to them.

The loss to the inferior Reds certainly didn't help the Giants' quest to defend their divisional crown. Their pitching staff has mightily struggled, mainly due to the injuries that they are facing and the offense has been inconsistent as of late.

They will now set their sights on the struggling Detroit Tigers for a short interleague series. If they fail to handle their business against the Tigers at home, expect their fanbase to rain down harsh words.

