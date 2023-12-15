"This year, second base is a manhole cover" - When Chris Rock summed up the Mets' previous financial struggles with an epic punchline

Chris Rock is one of the top comedians across the globe. However, like many other New York Mets fans, he was worried about the team's financial issues that went public in 2011.

In March 2011, Rock appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman to discuss the start of the upcoming baseball season. However, he wasn't impressed with the financial situation of the Mets, saying:

"My team is broke, Dave. Some teams don't have a cleanup hitter. Some teams don't have a closer or a good pitcher. My team has no money, Dave."

Rock also talked about the second base situation for the franchise and joked:

"Dave, this year, second base is a manhole cover, for the whole year. The whole year. Between every inning, they use the other teams' gloves."

Rock also aimed a cheeky dig at the New York Yankees, saying that he appreciates the Bronze Bombers, but rooting for the Mets' cross-town rivals would be similar to rooting for Steve Jobs to hit the lotto.

According to reports, the Mets were facing serious financial problems, having lost nearly $100 million across two years in 2010 and 2011. The franchise struggled to deal with a cash shortfall and a lawsuit seeking a few hundred million dollars for victims of Bernard L. Madoff's vast Ponzi scheme.

Fortunately, the Mets were able to turn things around in a few years. They won the NL Pennant in 2015 and have brought some stability to the franchise over the last few MLB seasons.

Is Chris Rock a New York Mets fan?

By his admission, Chris Rock is a New York Mets fan. The 58-year-old often flaunts his support for the franchise in interviews and even attends their games at Citi Field.

Although Rock was born in Andrews, South Carolina, he moved with his parents to the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. Since then, he has been a hardcore fan of the New York Mets.

