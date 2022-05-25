“Thor with the bounce back vengeance against the rangers!” “Lord of Thunder” - Los Angeles Angels ace Noah Syndergaard strikes out 5 in a power-packed performance from the mound

Noah Syndergaard made a big comeback for the Los Angeles Angels against the Texas Rangers last night. In his last outing, also against the Rangers, Syndergaard lasted only two-thirds of an inning, giving up four hits and four earned runs.

Now, as the Angels try to even their record with the Houston Astros, the American League West leaders, Syndergaard has made it clear he is back on track. Syndergaard threw 93 pitches over eight innings, allowing only one run and striking out five. The Angels are now one game behind the Astros and are energized after a big win against a division rival.

Noah Syndergaard, aka "Thor," stymies the Texas Rangers, solidifies epic comeback for the Angels

Noah Syndergaard joined the Angels this past offseason after playing for the New York Mets for six years. Due to elbow problems last year, Syndergaard started only two games for the Mets last year. He was looking for a fresh, injury-free start in Los Angeles with the Angels.

"Took game 1" - @ Los Angeles Angels

The 6'6" pitcher is a former All-Star with great potential. In 2019, his last full season in the MLB, Noah Syndergaard accrued a record of 10-8 and an ERA of 4.28. It was his weakest season yet. In 2018, Syndergaard finished with a record of 13-4 and an ERA of 3.03. He also threw two complete games that year, a league best.

Angels fans took to Twitter to voice their pleasure at seeing Noah Syndergaard bounce back and deliver one of the best pitching performances of the year for their team.

"Thor with the bounce back vengeance against the Rangers!" - @ Scott C Worden

This season for the Angels, Noah Syndergaard joins a young and dynamic Angels staff that includes Shohei Ohtani, Reid Detmers, and Patrick Sandoval.

"Lord of Thunder" - @ Financeback Gorilla

Noah Syndergaard appears to be back to his old self that we all knew was there. So far this season, he has a record of 4-2 with an ERA of 3.08 over 38 innings pitched for his club. In that time, he has also only given up thee home runs to opposing teams.

Last night was a clinic showing the best of what Syndergaard's arm can do. He was scoreless through eight innings. He finally faltered when he gave up a leadoff home run to Rangers catcher Jonah Heim in the eighth inning.

"SEXY REVENGE GAME FROM THOR" - @ VforVera

Leftie Aaron Loup came in and gave up another home run to Mitch Garver. Eventually, Raisel Iglesias would come in and earn the save. Although too close for comfort for many Angels fans, they would go on to win the opening game of the series 5-3.

"Excellent game from Noah. Bullpen nearly blew it." - @ E_Manu

The Angels now have a record of 27-17, and are just one game behind the Houston Astros, who lead the division with a record 28-16.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt