Three-time CY Young winner Justin Verlander's pregame diet connotes Taco Bell obsession

During a 2012 appearance on Conan O'Brien's talk show, Astros ace Justin Verlander disclosed a rather unorthodox pregame ritual involving Taco Bell. After clinching both the 2011 AL Cy Young Award and AL MVP honors, Verlander divulged that he eats Taco Bell before every start.

Justin Verlander said:

"The night before [Verlander's start], as you can tell from my amazing physique, I eat Taco Bell."

Verlander further clarified that it was the same meal every time.

"Specific food, same thing every time," said Justin Verlander.

The fast-food fare that makes up Verlander's pregame meal is far from a quick bite. His go-to order includes three crunchy Taco Supremes, a Cheesy Gordita Crunch and a Mexican pizza - all without tomatoes.

MLB players are incredibly committed to their craft and many of them are similarly superstitious. Even the minutest variables like the food they eat or the playlist they listen to before games can hold monumental importance.

Justin Verlander's Taco Bell routine is just one of MLB's strangest pre-game dietary rituals

Justin Verlander's affinity for a Taco Bell feast before taking the mound stands out as one of the most intriguing routines in MLB. However, this peculiar routine is far from an isolated incident. It is merely the tip of the iceberg in a league full of unusual pregame habits.

San Francisco Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum used to indulge in a staggering meal from In-N-Out before games. It included three Double-Doubles, two orders of fries and a chocolate strawberry shake. The two-time Cy Young winner eventually scrapped this routine ahead of the 2012 season.

The Phillies' Bryce Harper also follows a unique pregame regimen. Harper opts for frozen Eggo waffles before stepping onto the field.

Going back in history, the legendary Babe Ruth had his own distinct eating habits before games. The Babe was famous for devouring three hot dogs before each game. While modern nutritional science would balk at such a diet, there's no arguing with Ruth's results.

From Taco Bell to frozen waffles, these unique pregame meals show the different personalities that make up the MLB.