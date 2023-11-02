Three-time SI swimsuit cover star Kate Upton's TikTok debut is a throwback to her viral Dougie dance from 13 years ago

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kate Upton just made her TikTok debut, and to commemorate the event, she recreated her iconic "Dougie" dance. Upton released her first video on the platform on Tuesday, dancing to the "Cali Swag District" 2010 song “Teach Me How to Dougie.”

Upton, who is married to MLB star Justin Verlander, went viral in 2011 when she danced to "Teach Me How to Dougie" during a basketball game.

For those who are not familiar with the "Dougie Dance," it began in Dallas, Texas, and was given its name after the 1980s rapper Doug E. Fresh, who used moves akin to these. After the hip-hop group Cali Swag District from Inglewood, California recorded the song "Teach Me How to Dougie" in the summer of 2009, it went viral on YouTube and increased the popularity of the dance.

Kate Upton celebrated Halloween with her husband Justin Verlander and their daughter

Kate, Justin and their daughter Genevieve looked great in their Halloween costumes. The Verlanders were all set for an exciting and spooky Halloween.

Kate made her magazine debut in 2011, and she went on to serve as the cover model for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2011, 2013 and 2017. Upton also starred in the films "The Layover", "The Other Woman" and "Tower Heist."

Kate Upton was ranked as the fifth-sexiest model by Models.com. She was named Model of the Year at the 10th annual Style Awards held during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York. In 2014, Upton was selected as the inaugural "Sexiest Woman" by People magazine.

Houston Astros World Series Parade

Upton and Verlander tied the knot in 2017. The New York Mets and Justin Verlander reached an agreement in 2022 for a two-year contract worth $86.7 million, with a $35 million vesting option for 2025. At $43.3 million, the contract matched the highest average annual value in MLB history.

In 2023, Verlander was traded back to the Astros, where he started his 35th postseason game in the opening ALDS match.