Tigers vs. Angels: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 1, MLB 2025

The Detroit Tigers invade Anaheim having just seen their three-series win streak get snapped in Houston after dropping two of three to the Astros. They'll look to get back on track Thursday when they partake in the opener of an extended series with the struggling Los Angeles Angels.

A.J. Hinch will send Casey Mize to the mound for the opener with the right-hander looking to earn a third straight win. The Halos will counter with lefty Yusei Kikuchi who's taken a loss in four of six made starts.

Tigers vs. Angels recent form and records

Detroit

Regardless of just dropping their series in Houston, the Tigers have shined bright to start the year capturing wins in 19 of 31 played games. Because of it, Detroit clocks in as one of the five-best bets in the game having banked $460 overall for their supporters.

However, most of that surplus has been accrued at home where the team sits 10-games over .500. As visitors, their MLB bettors are $220 in the red with the team only managing six wins through 15 tries.

Los Angeles

The Angels enter this series losers of five straight games. They haven't won a series since taking two-of-three from the San Francisco Giants on April 20. They've logged a single win in their eight games played since to fall 5.5-games back in the AL West pennant chase.

Los Angeles does however stand a single game over .500 at home (5-4), where they've made their $100-per-bet supporters $126 overall.

Injuries

Detroit

Jake Rogers C 10 Day IL - Oblique

Manuel Margot RF 10 Day IL - Knee

Matt Vierling CF 10 Day IL - Shoulder

Alex Cobb SP 15 Day IL - Hip

John Brebbia RP 15 Day IL - Tricep

Beau Brieske RP 15 Day IL - Ankle

Wenceel Perez RF 60 Day IL - Spine

Ty Madden SP 60 Day IL - Shoulder

Parker Meadows CF 60 Day IL - Arm

Jose Urquidy SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Sawyer Gipson-Long SP 60 Day IL - Hip

Alex Lange RP 60 Day IL - Lat

Los Angeles

Mike Trout RF Day To Day - Knee

Yoan Moncada 3B 10 Day IL - Thumb

Ben Joyce RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Sam Bachman RP 15 Day IL - Upper Body

Anthony Rendon 3B 60 Day IL - Hip

Robert Stephenson RP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Starting Pitchers

Casey Mize (4-1, 2.12 ERA in 2025)

Allowed 24 hits (4 HR) & 7 ER with a 23:7 K/BB ratio in five 2025 starts.

Tossed 5.1 IP of 8 hit (1 HR) & 1 ER ball with 5:0 K/BB ratio vs. Baltimore last start.

1-0 with a 3.14 ERA & 10:7 K/BB ratio in 14.1 career IP thrown vs. the Angels.

1-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 9:3 K/BB ratio in 11.1 IP on the road in 2025

Yusei Kikuchi (0-4, 4.31 ERA in 2025)

Allowed 32 hits (4 HR) & 15 ER with a 28:18 K/BB ratio in six 2025 starts.

Tossed 2.0 IP of 9 hit (0 HR) and 4 ER ball with 0:4 K/BB ratio at Minnesota last start.

1-2 with a 6.21 ERA & 28:8 K/BB ratio in 29.0 career IP thrown vs. the Tigers.

0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 6:4 K/BB ratio in 5.1 IP at home in 2025.

Must-Watch Hitters

Detroit

Gleyber Torres will be heavily targeted in this matchup when taking into account his BvP data tallied against Yusei Kikuchi. He's 10-for-28 against him lifetime with three of those hits going for extra-bases.

However, it's Spencer Torkelson that will be tonight's bat to back on the Tigers with the righty the owner of a 1.011 OPS against left-handed pitching with four home runs and nine RBIs in only 36 at-bats. He's a perfect 2-for-2 against Kikuchi with one of those hits leaving the yard.

Los Angeles

Per FanGraphs, The Angels are batting an anemic .222 with a 98 wRC+ against right-handed pitching over the last 30 days. Over the last 14, they're batting a league-worst .181 with a 51 wRC+.

In other words, there likely isn't a single bat in the Halos lineup that they trot out tonight worth investing in against what looks to be a locked in Casey Mize. If you must, take a stab with lead-off hitter Zach Neto who's hit safely in six straight games collecting three hits twice.

Tigers vs. Angels Betting Odds

Thursday 5/1 Money Line Run Line Total Runs Detroit Tigers -122 -1.5 +136 O 8.5 -115 Los Angeles Angels +102 +1.5 -162 U 8.5 -105

Tigers vs. Angels expert picks and game prediction

As bad LA has been versus righties to date, Detroit has thrived against southpaws, slashing .250/.318/.417/.735—and an even better .282/346/.479/825 over the last two weeks.

Detroit has come out strong in series openers, going 8-2 to start the year. Meanwhile, the Angels appear to be settling into divisional cellar dwellers as expected. Back the Tigers at DraftKings Sportsbook in the opener, and consider the run-line for a little more bang for your buck.

Tigers vs. Angels Prediction: Detroit Wins 7-2

