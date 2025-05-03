Tigers vs. Angels: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 3, MLB 2025

The Detroit Tigers will face the Los Angeles Angels in Game 2 on Saturday night. Detroit picked up a 9-1 win in the series opener by scoring eight runs in the ninth inning.

The Tigers come into this game with a 21-12 record, while the Angels are now sitting at 12-19 after a hot start. Now that the odds have been set for Game 2, it's time to predict how this matchup will play out.

Tigers vs. Angels prediction

Jack Flaherty is pitching today - Source: Imagn

The Detroit Tigers come into this game with a ton of momentum, and the offense has been the driving force this season. Spencer Torkelson leads the team with nine home runs, but he has been getting some help from the rest of his lineup.

Veteran Jack Flaherty is set to start for Detroit in this game and is looking to turn some things around. Flaherty is 1-3 with a 3.34 ERA this season, but he has a proven track record throughout his career.

The Angels will counter with veteran Kyle Hendricks. He is 0-3 with a 6.65 ERA and will struggle to get outs in this matchup.

Mike Trout leads the Angels with nine home runs and 18 RBIs in 2025, but he is out with an injury. Los Angeles doesn't have the firepower to keep pace with Detroit, and the Tigers will roll to another win.

Prediction: Detroit Tigers 6, Los Angeles Angels 2

Tigers vs. Angels odds

Money Line: Detroit Tigers -185, Los Angeles Angels +155

Run Spread: Tigers -1.5 (-110), Angels +1.5 (-110)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-120), Under 8.5 (EVEN)

Tigers vs. Angels injuries

Detroit Tigers injury report

Manuel Margot (OF): 10-Day IL (Left patellar tendon strain)

Matt Vierling (OF): 10-Day IL (Right rotator cuff muscle strain)

Alex Cobb (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right hip inflammation)

Jake Rogers (C): 10-Day IL (Left oblique strain)

John Brebbia (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right triceps strain)

Los Angeles Angels injury report

Mike Trout is on the IL - Source: Imagn

Mike Trout (OF): 10-Day IL (Left knee bone bruise)

Yoan Moncada (3B): 10-Day IL (Right thumb sprain)

Ben Joyce (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

Robert Stephenson (RHP): 60-Day IL (Torn right ulnar collateral ligament)

Anthony Rendon (3B): 60-Day IL (Left hip surgery)

Tigers vs. Angels picks

Detroit picked up a big win in the series opener, which should be the same in this game. If you are making picks on this matchup, taking the Tigers is the way to go.

Money Line: Detroit Tigers -185

Run Spread: Tigers -1.5 (-110)

Total Runs: Under 8.5 (EVEN)

