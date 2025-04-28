Tigers vs. Astros: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 28, MLB 2025

The Houston Astros will look to take a step towards winning a fourth straight series at home on Monday when they welcome the AL Central leading Detroit Tigers into Daikin Park. The Astros took four of six games from the Tigers in last year's regular season rivalry.
Ronel Blanco will get the starting nod in the series opener looking to score his third win of the season, while the Tigers will counter with Jack Flaherty who will attempt to get back into the win column for the first time since April 4.
Tigers vs. Astros recent form and records
Detroit
The Tigers invade Houston riding a hot streak, having just swept the Baltimore Orioles out of Comerica Park to extend their winning streak to four games.
A.J. Hinch's crew currently holds a 2.5-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians atop the AL Central standings, and has been a solid moneymaker for MLB bettors producing a $555 return on investment through 28 played games. However, it's been its best at home (13-3) as opposed to the road (5-7) where it sits $125 in the red.
Houston
It's been a rough start to the 2025 campaign for Joe Espada's troops, but the team looks to have finally turned a corner logging wins six of the last nine times it took the field.
The series loss to the Royals over the weekend finds Houston a single game over .500—an overall record that's cost their backers $69 overall. However, the Astros have been a winning investment at home where they've won nine of 15 games to sit $149 in the black.
Injuries
Detroit
- Jake Rogers C 10 Day IL - Oblique
- Manuel Margot RF 10 Day IL - Knee
- Matt Vierling CF 10 Day IL - Shoulder
- Alex Cobb SP 15 Day IL - Hip
- John Brebbia RP 15 Day IL - Tricep
- Beau Brieske RP 15 Day IL - Ankle
- Wenceel Perez RF 60 Day IL - Spine
- Ty Madden SP 60 Day IL - Shoulder
- Parker Meadows CF 60 Day IL - Arm
- Jose Urquidy SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Sawyer Gipson-Long SP 60 Day IL - Hip
- Alex Lange RP 60 Day IL - Lat
Houston
- Pedro Leon RF 10 Day IL - Knee
- Taylor Trammell LF 10 Day IL - Calf
- Shawn Dubin RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
- Forest Whitley SP 15 Day IL - Knee
- Lance McCullers Jr. SP 15 Day IL - Forearm
- Spencer Arrighetti SP 15 Day IL - Thumb
- Luis Garcia SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Cristian Javier SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- J.P. France SP 60 Day IL - Shoulder
Starting Pitchers
Jack Flaherty (1-2, 2.63 ERA in 2025)
- Allowed 19 hits (3 HR) & 8 ER with a 34:9 K/BB ratio in five 2025 starts.
- Tossed 6.0 IP of 5 hit (1 HR) & 2 ER ball with 9:0 K/BB ratio vs. San Diego last start.
- 1-2 with a 2.92 ERA & 32:4 K/BB ratio in 24.2 career IP thrown vs. the Astros.
- 0-1 with a 4.35 ERA and 9:4 K/BB ratio in 17.0 IP on the road in 2025
Ronel Blanco (2-2, 5.01 ERA in 2025)
- Allowed 20 hits (3 HR) & 13 ER with a 20:12 K/BB ratio in five 2025 starts.
- Tossed 6.2 IP of 2 hit (1 HR) and 1 ER ball with 3:2 K/BB ratio vs. Toronto last start.
- 2-1 with a 3.24 ERA and 16:6 K/BB ratio in 16.2 IP at home in 2025.
- 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA & 11:3 K/BB ratio in 10.0 career IP thrown vs. the Tigers.
Must-Watch Hitters
Detroit
Good for at least one strikeout per game, Javier Baez has made up for it recently by scratching out some extra base hits now hitting at the tail end of the order. He went 5-for-7 with two doubles and three RBIs in the final two games of the weekend series with the Orioles.
Look for this hot bat to travel and battle Houston's right-hander in what will amount to being only the second time they've squared off.
Houston
Nobody in the Astros current lineup has had much success against Jack Flaherty, making it tough to pinpoint anyone in the player props markets.
However, Yordan Alvarez collected a multi-hit game—highlighted by his first home run since April 15—in yesterday's finale against Kansas City. With the lefty priced +115 to collect 2+ total bases tonight, it's worth seeing if he can build off yesterday's mini-eruption.
Tigers vs. Astros Betting Odds
Tigers vs. Astros expert picks and game prediction
The Astros are being underappreciated by the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook for tonight's series opener. While the Tigers enter this matchup winners in eight of their last 10 played games, each and every one of them occurred at home. They're a losing ball club on the road, while Houston has been one of the more successful teams to date as a host.
Jack Flaherty's home/road splits should also be a concern for anyone looking to back the road team with the right-hander on Monday. Houston should be a bigger favorite, so take the discount and ride it out with the home team.
Tigers vs. Astros Prediction: Houston Wins 5-3