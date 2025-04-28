Tigers vs. Astros: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 28, MLB 2025

The Houston Astros will look to take a step towards winning a fourth straight series at home on Monday when they welcome the AL Central leading Detroit Tigers into Daikin Park. The Astros took four of six games from the Tigers in last year's regular season rivalry.

Ad

Ronel Blanco will get the starting nod in the series opener looking to score his third win of the season, while the Tigers will counter with Jack Flaherty who will attempt to get back into the win column for the first time since April 4.

Tigers vs. Astros recent form and records

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Detroit

The Tigers invade Houston riding a hot streak, having just swept the Baltimore Orioles out of Comerica Park to extend their winning streak to four games.

Ad

Trending

A.J. Hinch's crew currently holds a 2.5-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians atop the AL Central standings, and has been a solid moneymaker for MLB bettors producing a $555 return on investment through 28 played games. However, it's been its best at home (13-3) as opposed to the road (5-7) where it sits $125 in the red.

Houston

It's been a rough start to the 2025 campaign for Joe Espada's troops, but the team looks to have finally turned a corner logging wins six of the last nine times it took the field.

Ad

The series loss to the Royals over the weekend finds Houston a single game over .500—an overall record that's cost their backers $69 overall. However, the Astros have been a winning investment at home where they've won nine of 15 games to sit $149 in the black.

Injuries

Detroit

Jake Rogers C 10 Day IL - Oblique

Manuel Margot RF 10 Day IL - Knee

Matt Vierling CF 10 Day IL - Shoulder

Alex Cobb SP 15 Day IL - Hip

John Brebbia RP 15 Day IL - Tricep

Beau Brieske RP 15 Day IL - Ankle

Wenceel Perez RF 60 Day IL - Spine

Ty Madden SP 60 Day IL - Shoulder

Parker Meadows CF 60 Day IL - Arm

Jose Urquidy SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Sawyer Gipson-Long SP 60 Day IL - Hip

Alex Lange RP 60 Day IL - Lat

Ad

Houston

Pedro Leon RF 10 Day IL - Knee

Taylor Trammell LF 10 Day IL - Calf

Shawn Dubin RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Forest Whitley SP 15 Day IL - Knee

Lance McCullers Jr. SP 15 Day IL - Forearm

Spencer Arrighetti SP 15 Day IL - Thumb

Luis Garcia SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Cristian Javier SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

J.P. France SP 60 Day IL - Shoulder

Starting Pitchers

Jack Flaherty (1-2, 2.63 ERA in 2025)

Allowed 19 hits (3 HR) & 8 ER with a 34:9 K/BB ratio in five 2025 starts.

Tossed 6.0 IP of 5 hit (1 HR) & 2 ER ball with 9:0 K/BB ratio vs. San Diego last start.

1-2 with a 2.92 ERA & 32:4 K/BB ratio in 24.2 career IP thrown vs. the Astros.

0-1 with a 4.35 ERA and 9:4 K/BB ratio in 17.0 IP on the road in 2025

Ad

Ronel Blanco (2-2, 5.01 ERA in 2025)

Allowed 20 hits (3 HR) & 13 ER with a 20:12 K/BB ratio in five 2025 starts.

Tossed 6.2 IP of 2 hit (1 HR) and 1 ER ball with 3:2 K/BB ratio vs. Toronto last start.

2-1 with a 3.24 ERA and 16:6 K/BB ratio in 16.2 IP at home in 2025.

1-0 with a 0.00 ERA & 11:3 K/BB ratio in 10.0 career IP thrown vs. the Tigers.

Must-Watch Hitters

Detroit

Good for at least one strikeout per game, Javier Baez has made up for it recently by scratching out some extra base hits now hitting at the tail end of the order. He went 5-for-7 with two doubles and three RBIs in the final two games of the weekend series with the Orioles.

Ad

Look for this hot bat to travel and battle Houston's right-hander in what will amount to being only the second time they've squared off.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Houston

Nobody in the Astros current lineup has had much success against Jack Flaherty, making it tough to pinpoint anyone in the player props markets.

However, Yordan Alvarez collected a multi-hit game—highlighted by his first home run since April 15—in yesterday's finale against Kansas City. With the lefty priced +115 to collect 2+ total bases tonight, it's worth seeing if he can build off yesterday's mini-eruption.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tigers vs. Astros Betting Odds

Monday 4/28 Money Line Run Line Total Runs Detroit Tigers -102 -1.5 +164 O 7.5 -102 Houston Astros -118 +1.5 -198 U 7.5 -118

Ad

Tigers vs. Astros expert picks and game prediction

The Astros are being underappreciated by the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook for tonight's series opener. While the Tigers enter this matchup winners in eight of their last 10 played games, each and every one of them occurred at home. They're a losing ball club on the road, while Houston has been one of the more successful teams to date as a host.

Ad

Jack Flaherty's home/road splits should also be a concern for anyone looking to back the road team with the right-hander on Monday. Houston should be a bigger favorite, so take the discount and ride it out with the home team.

Tigers vs. Astros Prediction: Houston Wins 5-3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Rose Mike earned a Bachelor of Science in Human Biology from the University of Kansas with dreams of becoming an orthopedic surgeon and team physician. However, his career path took a different turn as he ventured into sports handicapping, writing, and editing.



While preparing for the MCAT, Mike applied to contribute to a site offering free sports picks, which proved to be a pivotal step. His success there garnered interest from larger platforms and startups. Despite his efforts, organic chemistry derailed his medical school ambitions, and he chose to shift fully into sports betting and fantasy sports content creation.



Over a 20-year career, Mike has navigated the highs and lows of professional sports betting. His experience spans working on a late-night sports talk radio show, covering the Chicago Rush in the Arena Football League, managing a content distribution company, owning and operating a vape shop, and creating one of the first profitable DFS affiliate sites—an endeavor that helped buy his current home.



When offline, Mike enjoys working out his green thumb, coaching his son’s sports teams, hosting tea parties with his daughter, and relaxing with his wife and friends. A die-hard Kansas Jayhawks fan, he also proudly bleeds Cubbie blue. Know More