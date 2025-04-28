  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Tigers vs. Astros: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 28, MLB 2025

Tigers vs. Astros: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 28, MLB 2025

By Mike Rose
Modified Apr 28, 2025 16:20 GMT
MLB: Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals - Source: Imagn
Tigers vs. Astros: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 28, MLB 2025 - [Source: Imagn]

The Houston Astros will look to take a step towards winning a fourth straight series at home on Monday when they welcome the AL Central leading Detroit Tigers into Daikin Park. The Astros took four of six games from the Tigers in last year's regular season rivalry.

Ad

Ronel Blanco will get the starting nod in the series opener looking to score his third win of the season, while the Tigers will counter with Jack Flaherty who will attempt to get back into the win column for the first time since April 4.

Tigers vs. Astros recent form and records

Detroit

The Tigers invade Houston riding a hot streak, having just swept the Baltimore Orioles out of Comerica Park to extend their winning streak to four games.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A.J. Hinch's crew currently holds a 2.5-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians atop the AL Central standings, and has been a solid moneymaker for MLB bettors producing a $555 return on investment through 28 played games. However, it's been its best at home (13-3) as opposed to the road (5-7) where it sits $125 in the red.

Houston

It's been a rough start to the 2025 campaign for Joe Espada's troops, but the team looks to have finally turned a corner logging wins six of the last nine times it took the field.

Ad

The series loss to the Royals over the weekend finds Houston a single game over .500—an overall record that's cost their backers $69 overall. However, the Astros have been a winning investment at home where they've won nine of 15 games to sit $149 in the black.

Injuries

Detroit

  • Jake Rogers C 10 Day IL - Oblique
  • Manuel Margot RF 10 Day IL - Knee
  • Matt Vierling CF 10 Day IL - Shoulder
  • Alex Cobb SP 15 Day IL - Hip
  • John Brebbia RP 15 Day IL - Tricep
  • Beau Brieske RP 15 Day IL - Ankle
  • Wenceel Perez RF 60 Day IL - Spine
  • Ty Madden SP 60 Day IL - Shoulder
  • Parker Meadows CF 60 Day IL - Arm
  • Jose Urquidy SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
  • Sawyer Gipson-Long SP 60 Day IL - Hip
  • Alex Lange RP 60 Day IL - Lat
Ad

Houston

  • Pedro Leon RF 10 Day IL - Knee
  • Taylor Trammell LF 10 Day IL - Calf
  • Shawn Dubin RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
  • Forest Whitley SP 15 Day IL - Knee
  • Lance McCullers Jr. SP 15 Day IL - Forearm
  • Spencer Arrighetti SP 15 Day IL - Thumb
  • Luis Garcia SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
  • Cristian Javier SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
  • J.P. France SP 60 Day IL - Shoulder

Starting Pitchers

Jack Flaherty (1-2, 2.63 ERA in 2025)

  • Allowed 19 hits (3 HR) & 8 ER with a 34:9 K/BB ratio in five 2025 starts.
  • Tossed 6.0 IP of 5 hit (1 HR) & 2 ER ball with 9:0 K/BB ratio vs. San Diego last start.
  • 1-2 with a 2.92 ERA & 32:4 K/BB ratio in 24.2 career IP thrown vs. the Astros.
  • 0-1 with a 4.35 ERA and 9:4 K/BB ratio in 17.0 IP on the road in 2025
Ad

Ronel Blanco (2-2, 5.01 ERA in 2025)

  • Allowed 20 hits (3 HR) & 13 ER with a 20:12 K/BB ratio in five 2025 starts.
  • Tossed 6.2 IP of 2 hit (1 HR) and 1 ER ball with 3:2 K/BB ratio vs. Toronto last start.
  • 2-1 with a 3.24 ERA and 16:6 K/BB ratio in 16.2 IP at home in 2025.
  • 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA & 11:3 K/BB ratio in 10.0 career IP thrown vs. the Tigers.

Must-Watch Hitters

Detroit

Good for at least one strikeout per game, Javier Baez has made up for it recently by scratching out some extra base hits now hitting at the tail end of the order. He went 5-for-7 with two doubles and three RBIs in the final two games of the weekend series with the Orioles.

Ad

Look for this hot bat to travel and battle Houston's right-hander in what will amount to being only the second time they've squared off.

Ad

Houston

Nobody in the Astros current lineup has had much success against Jack Flaherty, making it tough to pinpoint anyone in the player props markets.

However, Yordan Alvarez collected a multi-hit game—highlighted by his first home run since April 15—in yesterday's finale against Kansas City. With the lefty priced +115 to collect 2+ total bases tonight, it's worth seeing if he can build off yesterday's mini-eruption.

Ad

Tigers vs. Astros Betting Odds

Monday 4/28Money LineRun LineTotal Runs
Detroit Tigers-102-1.5 +164O 7.5 -102
Houston Astros-118+1.5 -198U 7.5 -118
Ad

Tigers vs. Astros expert picks and game prediction

The Astros are being underappreciated by the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook for tonight's series opener. While the Tigers enter this matchup winners in eight of their last 10 played games, each and every one of them occurred at home. They're a losing ball club on the road, while Houston has been one of the more successful teams to date as a host.

Ad

Jack Flaherty's home/road splits should also be a concern for anyone looking to back the road team with the right-hander on Monday. Houston should be a bigger favorite, so take the discount and ride it out with the home team.

Tigers vs. Astros Prediction: Houston Wins 5-3

About the author
Mike Rose

Mike Rose

Twitter icon

Mike earned a Bachelor of Science in Human Biology from the University of Kansas with dreams of becoming an orthopedic surgeon and team physician. However, his career path took a different turn as he ventured into sports handicapping, writing, and editing.

While preparing for the MCAT, Mike applied to contribute to a site offering free sports picks, which proved to be a pivotal step. His success there garnered interest from larger platforms and startups. Despite his efforts, organic chemistry derailed his medical school ambitions, and he chose to shift fully into sports betting and fantasy sports content creation.

Over a 20-year career, Mike has navigated the highs and lows of professional sports betting. His experience spans working on a late-night sports talk radio show, covering the Chicago Rush in the Arena Football League, managing a content distribution company, owning and operating a vape shop, and creating one of the first profitable DFS affiliate sites—an endeavor that helped buy his current home.

When offline, Mike enjoys working out his green thumb, coaching his son’s sports teams, hosting tea parties with his daughter, and relaxing with his wife and friends. A die-hard Kansas Jayhawks fan, he also proudly bleeds Cubbie blue.

Know More

Edited by Mike Rose
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications