  • Tigers vs. Guardians: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 17, 2025

Tigers vs. Guardians: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 17, 2025

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Sep 17, 2025 11:39 GMT
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians - Source: Imagn
The Guardians will look to continue their strong form against the Tigers (Source: Imagn_

Four extra-base hits in the series opener gave the Cleveland Guardians a 7-6 win after 10 innings against the Detroit Tigers. With that win, the regular season series now stands tied at 4-4 with five games left between the two divisional rivals.

The Guardians (79-71) have won ten of their last 11 games and have put their hats back in contention for one of the American League Wild Card spots. Their resurgence has also delayed the Tigers' celebrations of clinching the AL Central. Detroit is 5.5 games ahead in the first spot.

Tigers vs. Guardians Game 2: Betting Odds and Weather

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET at Comerica Park

Money Line: Tigers -152, Guardians +127

Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.0 runs

Weather: Sunny, 76 degrees F, 0% precipitation, Wind 5 mph In

Tigers vs. Guardians Game 2: Injuries and Lineups

Injuries

Tigers

  • Matt Vierling: 10 Day IL (Oblique),
  • Sawyer Gipson-Long: 15 Day IL (Neck),
  • Kyle Finnegan: 15 Day IL (Abductor),
  • Ty Madden: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
  • Beau Brieske: 60 Day IL (Forearm),
  • Sean Guenther: 60 Day IL (Hip),
  • Reese Olson: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
  • Paul Sewald: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
  • Jackson Jobe: 60 Day IL (Flexor),
  • Alex Cobb: 60 Day IL (Hip),
  • Jason Foley: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)
Guardians

  • Lane Thomas: 10 Day IL (Foot),
  • Nic Enright: 15 Day IL (Elbow),
  • Ben Lively: 60 Day IL (Forearm),
  • John Means: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
  • Andrew Walters: 60 Day IL (Lat),
  • Will Brennan: 60 Day IL (Forearm),
  • Sam Hentges: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)

Expected Lineups

Tigers

  1. DH Jahmai Jones R
  2. 2B G. Torres R
  3. RF W. Perez S
  4. 1B S. Torkelson R
  5. LF Riley Greene L
  6. 3B Andy Ibanez R
  7. C D. Dingler R
  8. SS Z. McKinstry L
  9. CF Javier Baez R

Guardians

  1. LF Steven Kwan L
  2. RF Nolan Jones L
  3. 3B Jose Ramirez S
  4. DH K. Manzardo L
  5. C Bo Naylor L
  6. SS G. Arias R
  7. CF D. Schneemann L
  8. 1B C.J. Kayfus L
  9. 2B B. Rocchio S

Tigers vs. Guardians Game 2: Expert Picks and Prediction

Guardians' Gavin Williams (10-5, 3.16 ERA) battles Tigers' Jack Flaherty (8-13, 4.69 ERA) in the starting pitcher battle. Williams has earned just 4 runs in his last three starts, which include 20.0 innings of pitching. Flaherty went 5.0 scoreless innings against the New York Yankees in his last start.

Cleveland has an outstanding 1.68 ERA as a collective pitching staff in the last ten games. In contrast, Detroit's lineup is batting at just .223 in the same stretch. Jose Ramirez remains the Guardians' batting leader in all three major metrics. Kerry Carpenter has been a lone contributor for the Tigers, scoring 10 RBIs in the last 10 games.

Prediction: Tigers 5, Guardians 4

Picks: Tigers ML (-152), Over 8.0 runs

R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Sportskeeda logo
