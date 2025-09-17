Tigers vs. Guardians: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 17, 2025

Four extra-base hits in the series opener gave the Cleveland Guardians a 7-6 win after 10 innings against the Detroit Tigers. With that win, the regular season series now stands tied at 4-4 with five games left between the two divisional rivals.
The Guardians (79-71) have won ten of their last 11 games and have put their hats back in contention for one of the American League Wild Card spots. Their resurgence has also delayed the Tigers' celebrations of clinching the AL Central. Detroit is 5.5 games ahead in the first spot.
Tigers vs. Guardians Game 2: Betting Odds and Weather
Time: 6:40 p.m. ET at Comerica Park
Money Line: Tigers -152, Guardians +127
Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.0 runs
Weather: Sunny, 76 degrees F, 0% precipitation, Wind 5 mph In
Tigers vs. Guardians Game 2: Injuries and Lineups
Injuries
Tigers
- Matt Vierling: 10 Day IL (Oblique),
- Sawyer Gipson-Long: 15 Day IL (Neck),
- Kyle Finnegan: 15 Day IL (Abductor),
- Ty Madden: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Beau Brieske: 60 Day IL (Forearm),
- Sean Guenther: 60 Day IL (Hip),
- Reese Olson: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Paul Sewald: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Jackson Jobe: 60 Day IL (Flexor),
- Alex Cobb: 60 Day IL (Hip),
- Jason Foley: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)
Guardians
- Lane Thomas: 10 Day IL (Foot),
- Nic Enright: 15 Day IL (Elbow),
- Ben Lively: 60 Day IL (Forearm),
- John Means: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Andrew Walters: 60 Day IL (Lat),
- Will Brennan: 60 Day IL (Forearm),
- Sam Hentges: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)
Expected Lineups
Tigers
- DH Jahmai Jones R
- 2B G. Torres R
- RF W. Perez S
- 1B S. Torkelson R
- LF Riley Greene L
- 3B Andy Ibanez R
- C D. Dingler R
- SS Z. McKinstry L
- CF Javier Baez R
Guardians
- LF Steven Kwan L
- RF Nolan Jones L
- 3B Jose Ramirez S
- DH K. Manzardo L
- C Bo Naylor L
- SS G. Arias R
- CF D. Schneemann L
- 1B C.J. Kayfus L
- 2B B. Rocchio S
Tigers vs. Guardians Game 2: Expert Picks and Prediction
Guardians' Gavin Williams (10-5, 3.16 ERA) battles Tigers' Jack Flaherty (8-13, 4.69 ERA) in the starting pitcher battle. Williams has earned just 4 runs in his last three starts, which include 20.0 innings of pitching. Flaherty went 5.0 scoreless innings against the New York Yankees in his last start.
Cleveland has an outstanding 1.68 ERA as a collective pitching staff in the last ten games. In contrast, Detroit's lineup is batting at just .223 in the same stretch. Jose Ramirez remains the Guardians' batting leader in all three major metrics. Kerry Carpenter has been a lone contributor for the Tigers, scoring 10 RBIs in the last 10 games.
Prediction: Tigers 5, Guardians 4
Picks: Tigers ML (-152), Over 8.0 runs