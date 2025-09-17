Tigers vs. Guardians: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 17, 2025

Four extra-base hits in the series opener gave the Cleveland Guardians a 7-6 win after 10 innings against the Detroit Tigers. With that win, the regular season series now stands tied at 4-4 with five games left between the two divisional rivals.

Ad

The Guardians (79-71) have won ten of their last 11 games and have put their hats back in contention for one of the American League Wild Card spots. Their resurgence has also delayed the Tigers' celebrations of clinching the AL Central. Detroit is 5.5 games ahead in the first spot.

Tigers vs. Guardians Game 2: Betting Odds and Weather

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET at Comerica Park

Ad

Trending

Money Line: Tigers -152, Guardians +127

Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.0 runs

Weather: Sunny, 76 degrees F, 0% precipitation, Wind 5 mph In

Tigers vs. Guardians Game 2: Injuries and Lineups

Injuries

Tigers

Matt Vierling: 10 Day IL (Oblique),

Sawyer Gipson-Long: 15 Day IL (Neck),

Kyle Finnegan: 15 Day IL (Abductor),

Ty Madden: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Beau Brieske: 60 Day IL (Forearm),

Sean Guenther: 60 Day IL (Hip),

Reese Olson: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Paul Sewald: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Jackson Jobe: 60 Day IL (Flexor),

Alex Cobb: 60 Day IL (Hip),

Jason Foley: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)

Ad

Guardians

Lane Thomas: 10 Day IL (Foot),

Nic Enright: 15 Day IL (Elbow),

Ben Lively: 60 Day IL (Forearm),

John Means: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Andrew Walters: 60 Day IL (Lat),

Will Brennan: 60 Day IL (Forearm),

Sam Hentges: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)

Expected Lineups

Tigers

DH Jahmai Jones R 2B G. Torres R RF W. Perez S 1B S. Torkelson R LF Riley Greene L 3B Andy Ibanez R C D. Dingler R SS Z. McKinstry L CF Javier Baez R

Guardians

Ad

LF Steven Kwan L RF Nolan Jones L 3B Jose Ramirez S DH K. Manzardo L C Bo Naylor L SS G. Arias R CF D. Schneemann L 1B C.J. Kayfus L 2B B. Rocchio S

Tigers vs. Guardians Game 2: Expert Picks and Prediction

Guardians' Gavin Williams (10-5, 3.16 ERA) battles Tigers' Jack Flaherty (8-13, 4.69 ERA) in the starting pitcher battle. Williams has earned just 4 runs in his last three starts, which include 20.0 innings of pitching. Flaherty went 5.0 scoreless innings against the New York Yankees in his last start.

Ad

Cleveland has an outstanding 1.68 ERA as a collective pitching staff in the last ten games. In contrast, Detroit's lineup is batting at just .223 in the same stretch. Jose Ramirez remains the Guardians' batting leader in all three major metrics. Kerry Carpenter has been a lone contributor for the Tigers, scoring 10 RBIs in the last 10 games.

Prediction: Tigers 5, Guardians 4

Picks: Tigers ML (-152), Over 8.0 runs

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More