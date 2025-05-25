Tigers vs. Guardians: Game 4 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 25, 2025

The Detroit Tigers are on the verge of getting swept at home in their four-game series against divisional foes — the Cleveland Guardians. Heading into the series, Detroit held the best win-loss record in the majors. However, three-consecutive losses to their divisional counterparts saw them surrender the lead.

Game 4 is expected to be a bounce-back game for A.J. Hinch's men after they fell to the Guardians in extras today. After a respectable start from Casey Mize, Detroit reliever Brenan Hanifee was peppered with four runs in the 10th inning, giving the win to the visitors.

On the other hand, Guardians superstar Jose Ramirez came alive in the contest as he went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Tigers vs. Guardians recent form and records

Although they've now lost three-straight contests, Detroit still holds the lead in the AL Central and the best overall record in the American League at 33-20. The team has also performed well at home with an impressive 17-8 record, making their losing streak against Cleveland even more surprising.

The Guardians, meanwhile, have now tied the scorching Minnesota Twins with an identical 29-22 record. Cleveland has won four-straight games and have now improved their win-loss tally away from home at 15-14.

Players to watch

Starting pitchers

DET: Tarik Skubal (4-2, 2.87 ERA, 79 K), CLE: Logan Allen (2-2, 3.86 ERA, 34 K)

Detroit Tigers

Reigning AL Cy Young winner and Detroit ace Tarik Skubal will take the mound as his squad look to avoid being swept at home. Skubal has impressed this year with a 4-2 record with a 2.87 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and 79 strikeouts across 10 starts.

Must-Watch Hitters

Cleveland Guardians

Six-time All-Star Jose Ramirez has been consistent this year in terms of his production. The 32-year-old is batting .308/.365/.519 with an OPS of .884. Ramirez has also tallied nine home runs 26 RBI, 13 stolen bases, and 30 runs scored.

Tigers vs. Guardians baseball betting odds

Sunday, 5/25 Money Line Run Line Total Runs DET -227 -1.5, -103 O 7.5, -105 CLE +185 +1.5, -120 U 7.5, -117

Tigers vs. Guardians expert picks and game prediction

Given the losing streak against Cleveland, bookmakers have favored Detroit in the series-closer. One of the biggest factors for this is AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal's scheduled start. With that being said, the game could still go the other way as Cleveland has already proven that it has the blue print on how to defeat the divisional leaders.

Run Line: +1.5, -120

Total Runs: U 7.5, -117

Prediction: CLE wins, 4-2

