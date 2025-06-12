Tigers vs Orioles: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 12, 2025

The Orioles are on the precipice of claiming a series against the top team in the American League. After clobbering the Tigers with a score of 10-1 in yesterday's contest, only one thing is prohibiting the O's from rolling over Detroit in the Game 3 decider — AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.
Skubal will bring his impressive 2.16 ERA and 105 punch out tally against a Baltimore side that is on the up and up and has won seven out of its last 10 games.
Tigers vs. Orioles recent form and records
Following their loss to the O's yesterday, the Tigers surrendered the best win percentage in MLB to the 44-24 New York Mets, with them having one more loss than Juan Soto's squad. Nevertheless, the team is still on top of the American League and the AL Central.
Baltimore, on the other hand, is slowly chipping away on the massive grave that they have dug themselves last month. The team currently holds the bottom cellar in the AL East with a 27-39 record but has dropped just three games since May 30.
Tigers vs. Orioles odds
Money Line: DET (-182), BAL (+165)
Run Spread: DET -1.5 (-111), BAL +1.5 (-107)
Total Runs: O 8.5 (+100), U 8.5 (-120)
Tigers vs. Orioles injuries
DET injury report
- Reese Olson (SP): 15-day IL (finger)
- Alex Cobb (SP): 15-day IL (hip)
- Jackson Jobe (SP): 15-day IL (flexor)
- Matt Vierling (CF): 10-day IL (shoulder)
- Jose Urquidy (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Alex Lange (SP): 60-day IL (lat)
- Ty Madden (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
BAL injury report
- Ramon Laureano (LF): 10-day IL (ankle)
- Ryan Mountcastle (1B): 10-day IL (hamstring)
- Cody Poteet (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Grayson Rodriguez (SP): 60-day IL (lat, elbow)
- Tyler O'Neill (RF): 10-day IL (shoulder)
- Kyle Bradish (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Gary Sanchez (C): 10-day IL (wrist)
- Jordan Westburg (3B): 10-day IL (hamstring)
- Cedric Mullins (CF): 10-day IL (hamstring)
- Jorge Mateo (SS): 10-day IL (elbow)
Tigers vs. Orioles projected lineup
DET projected lineup
- Parker Meadows (CF)
- Gleyber Torres (2B)
- Kerry Carpenter (RF)
- Riley Greene (LF)
- Spencer Torkelson (1B)
- Colt Keith (DH)
- Dillon Dingler (C)
- Zack McKinstry (3B)
- Javier Baez (SS)
- Tarik Skubal (SP, 6-2 | 2.16 ERA | 105 K)
BAL projected lineup
- Jackson Holliday (2B)
- Adley Rutschman (C)
- Gunnar Henderson (SS)
- Ramon Laureano (LF)
- Ryan O'Hearn (DH)
- Jordan Westburg (3B)
- Colton Cowser (CF)
- Coby Mayo (1B)
- Dylan Carlson (RF)
- Dean Kremer (SP, 5-6 | 4.98 ERA | 53 K)
Tigers vs. Orioles picks and game prediction
Skubal's scheduled start and the Tigers' pedigree should outshine the momentum that the O's are currently in. Feel free to be on the side of the reigning American League Cy Young winner.
Run Line: DET -1.5 (-111)
Total Runs: U 8.5 (+100)
Prediction: DET wins, 4-2