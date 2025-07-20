Tigers vs. Rangers: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 20, 2025

The Texas Rangers defeated the Detroit Tigers in the first two games of the series at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The first game was a 2-0 shutout and the second game was almost a 4-0 shutout if not for Riley Greene's solo home run in the ninth inning. The Tigers have been lackluster so far after the All-Star break and they can use this game to get back to winning ways.

It's more likely to happen for the Tigers since Tarik Skubal is going to take the mound. The 2024 AL Cy Young winner is pitching incredibly well even this season, posting a 10-3 record with a 2.23 ERA.

The Rangers will send southpaw Jacob Latz to the mound in what looks like to be a bullpen game for them.

Tigers vs. Rangers: Game 3 Betting Odds

Moneyline: Tigers −200 (DET), Rangers +168 (TEX)

Run Line: Tigers −1.5 (−110), Rangers +1.5 (−110)

Total: 7.0 runs, Over / Under at –110 each

Tigers vs. Rangers: Game 3 Injuries and Projected Starting Lineups

Detroit Tigers injury report

Kerry Carpenter, Strained hamstring, 10-Day IL

Sawyer Gipson-Long, Neck tightness, 15-Day IL

José Urquidy, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL

Alex Lange, Lat surgery, 60-Day IL

Alex Cobb, Hip inflammation, 60-Day IL

Ty Madden, Strained shoulder, 60-Day IL

Jason Foley, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL

Jackson Jobe, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL

Sean Guenther, Hip surgery, 60-Day IL

Texas Rangers injury report

Joc Pederson, Fractured hand (right), 10-Day IL

Jake Burger, Strained quad, 10-Day IL

Sam Haggerty, Ankle inflammation, 10-Day IL

Josh Sborz, Shoulder surgery (debridement procedure), 60-Day IL

Jon Gray, Fractured wrist (right), 60-Day IL

Tyler Mahle, Strained shoulder (rotator cuff), 60-Day IL

Cody Bradford, Elbow surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL

Projected Lineups

Detroit Tigers (v. LHP Latz):

DH Colt Keith (L) 2B Gleyber Torres (R) RF W. Perez (S) LF Riley Greene (L) 1B Spencer Torkelson (R) 3B Zach McKinstry (L) C D. Dingler (R) CF Parker Meadows (L) SS Javier Báez (R)

Texas Rangers (v. Skubal):

2B Marcus Semien (R) LF Wyatt Langford (R) SS Corey Seager (L) RF Adolis Garcia (R) 1B Ezequiel Duran (R) DH Jonah Heim (S) C Kyle Higashioka (R) 3B Josh Smith (L) CF Evan Carter (L)

Tigers vs. Rangers: Game 3 Prediction & Pick

Tarik Skubal is an elite pitcher who rarely throws a rough outing. Moreover, the Tigers' lineup is due for a big game and they have a bullpen game in front of them. Circumstances can not be more ideal for them to get back to winning ways.

Final Picks

Moneyline: Back the Tigers to win

Total: Under 7

Key props to consider:

Javier Báez 1.5+ hits/runs/RBIs

Riley Greene homers

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More