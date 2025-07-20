Tigers vs. Rangers: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 20, 2025

The Texas Rangers defeated the Detroit Tigers in the first two games of the series at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The first game was a 2-0 shutout and the second game was almost a 4-0 shutout if not for Riley Greene's solo home run in the ninth inning. The Tigers have been lackluster so far after the All-Star break and they can use this game to get back to winning ways.
It's more likely to happen for the Tigers since Tarik Skubal is going to take the mound. The 2024 AL Cy Young winner is pitching incredibly well even this season, posting a 10-3 record with a 2.23 ERA.
The Rangers will send southpaw Jacob Latz to the mound in what looks like to be a bullpen game for them.
Tigers vs. Rangers: Game 3 Betting Odds
Moneyline: Tigers −200 (DET), Rangers +168 (TEX)
Run Line: Tigers −1.5 (−110), Rangers +1.5 (−110)
Total: 7.0 runs, Over / Under at –110 each
Tigers vs. Rangers: Game 3 Injuries and Projected Starting Lineups
Detroit Tigers injury report
Kerry Carpenter, Strained hamstring, 10-Day IL
Sawyer Gipson-Long, Neck tightness, 15-Day IL
José Urquidy, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
Alex Lange, Lat surgery, 60-Day IL
Alex Cobb, Hip inflammation, 60-Day IL
Ty Madden, Strained shoulder, 60-Day IL
Jason Foley, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL
Jackson Jobe, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
Sean Guenther, Hip surgery, 60-Day IL
Texas Rangers injury report
Joc Pederson, Fractured hand (right), 10-Day IL
Jake Burger, Strained quad, 10-Day IL
Sam Haggerty, Ankle inflammation, 10-Day IL
Josh Sborz, Shoulder surgery (debridement procedure), 60-Day IL
Jon Gray, Fractured wrist (right), 60-Day IL
Tyler Mahle, Strained shoulder (rotator cuff), 60-Day IL
Cody Bradford, Elbow surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL
Projected Lineups
Detroit Tigers (v. LHP Latz):
- DH Colt Keith (L)
- 2B Gleyber Torres (R)
- RF W. Perez (S)
- LF Riley Greene (L)
- 1B Spencer Torkelson (R)
- 3B Zach McKinstry (L)
- C D. Dingler (R)
- CF Parker Meadows (L)
- SS Javier Báez (R)
Texas Rangers (v. Skubal):
- 2B Marcus Semien (R)
- LF Wyatt Langford (R)
- SS Corey Seager (L)
- RF Adolis Garcia (R)
- 1B Ezequiel Duran (R)
- DH Jonah Heim (S)
- C Kyle Higashioka (R)
- 3B Josh Smith (L)
- CF Evan Carter (L)
Tigers vs. Rangers: Game 3 Prediction & Pick
Tarik Skubal is an elite pitcher who rarely throws a rough outing. Moreover, the Tigers' lineup is due for a big game and they have a bullpen game in front of them. Circumstances can not be more ideal for them to get back to winning ways.
Final Picks
- Moneyline: Back the Tigers to win
- Total: Under 7
Key props to consider:
- Javier Báez 1.5+ hits/runs/RBIs
- Riley Greene homers