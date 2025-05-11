Tigers vs. Rangers: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 11, MLB 2025

The Texas Rangers rebounded with a 10-3 win over the Detroit Tigers to set up a perfect Sunday finale with the three-game series tied. First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 PM ET at Comerica Park.
Texas will send veteran right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (3-2, 2.03 ERA) to the mound. Detroit counters with Reese Olson (4-2, 3.03 ERA), a breakout arm in the Tigers’ rotation.
Tigers vs. Rangers Game 3: Betting Odds and weather info
Line: Tigers -115
O/U: 7.5 Runs
Weather: Clear skies, 57°F, wind blowing left to right at 10 mph
Tigers vs. Rangers Game 3: Injuries
Tigers injury report:
Matt Vierling, Strained shoulder, 10-Day IL
Jake Rogers, Strained oblique, 10-Day IL
Alex Cobb, Hip inflammation, 15-Day IL
Casey Mize, Strained hamstring, 15-Day IL
Sawyer Gipson-Long, Elbow surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL
José Urquidy, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
Alex Lange, Lat surgery, 60-Day IL
Parker Meadows, Upper arm nerve discomfort, 60-Day IL
Ty Madden, Strained shoulder, 60-Day IL
Wenceel Pérez, Back inflammation, 60-Day IL
Rangers injury report:
Kyle Higashioka, Strained intercostal, 10-Day IL
Kevin Pillar, Strained lower back, 10-Day IL
Kumar Rocker, Shoulder impingement, 15-Day IL
Josh Sborz, Shoulder surgery (debridement procedure), 60-Day IL
Cody Bradford, Sprained elbow, 60-Day IL
Jon Gray, Fractured wrist (right), 60-Day IL
Projected Lineups
Texas Rangers
- Josh Smith, 1B (L)
- Wyatt Langford, LF (R)
- Corey Seager, SS (L)
- Joc Pederson, DH (L)
- Marcus Semien, 2B (R)
- Adolis García, RF (R)
- Evan Carter, CF (L)
- Jonah Heim, C (S)
- Josh Jung, 3B (R)
Detroit Tigers
- Kerry Carpenter, RF (L)
- Gleyber Torres, 2B (R)
- Zach McKinstry, 3B (L)
- Riley Greene, LF (L)
- Spencer Torkelson, DH (R)
- Colt Keith, 1B (L)
- Dillon Dingler, C (R)
- Trey Sweeney, SS (L)
- Javier Baez, CF (R)
Tigers vs. Rangers Game 3: Prediction & Pick
Detroit has been one of the most balanced teams in the AL so far, and Reese Olson is in the midst of a strong run. Though Nathan Eovaldi could keep the game close, the Tigers' lefty-heavy lineup matches up well against right-handed pitching.
Prediction: Tigers 4, Rangers 2
Best bets:
Pick: Tigers ML (-115)
Under 7.5 runs