Tigers vs. Rangers: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 11, MLB 2025

The Texas Rangers rebounded with a 10-3 win over the Detroit Tigers to set up a perfect Sunday finale with the three-game series tied. First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 PM ET at Comerica Park.

Texas will send veteran right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (3-2, 2.03 ERA) to the mound. Detroit counters with Reese Olson (4-2, 3.03 ERA), a breakout arm in the Tigers’ rotation.

Tigers vs. Rangers Game 3: Betting Odds and weather info

Line: Tigers -115

O/U: 7.5 Runs

Weather: Clear skies, 57°F, wind blowing left to right at 10 mph

Tigers vs. Rangers Game 3: Injuries

Tigers injury report:

Matt Vierling, Strained shoulder, 10-Day IL

Jake Rogers, Strained oblique, 10-Day IL

Alex Cobb, Hip inflammation, 15-Day IL

Casey Mize, Strained hamstring, 15-Day IL

Sawyer Gipson-Long, Elbow surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL

José Urquidy, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL

Alex Lange, Lat surgery, 60-Day IL

Parker Meadows, Upper arm nerve discomfort, 60-Day IL

Ty Madden, Strained shoulder, 60-Day IL

Wenceel Pérez, Back inflammation, 60-Day IL

Rangers injury report:

Kyle Higashioka, Strained intercostal, 10-Day IL

Kevin Pillar, Strained lower back, 10-Day IL

Kumar Rocker, Shoulder impingement, 15-Day IL

Josh Sborz, Shoulder surgery (debridement procedure), 60-Day IL

Cody Bradford, Sprained elbow, 60-Day IL

Jon Gray, Fractured wrist (right), 60-Day IL

Projected Lineups

Texas Rangers

Josh Smith, 1B (L) Wyatt Langford, LF (R) Corey Seager, SS (L) Joc Pederson, DH (L) Marcus Semien, 2B (R) Adolis García, RF (R) Evan Carter, CF (L) Jonah Heim, C (S) Josh Jung, 3B (R)

Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter, RF (L) Gleyber Torres, 2B (R) Zach McKinstry, 3B (L) Riley Greene, LF (L) Spencer Torkelson, DH (R) Colt Keith, 1B (L) Dillon Dingler, C (R) Trey Sweeney, SS (L) Javier Baez, CF (R)

Tigers vs. Rangers Game 3: Prediction & Pick

Detroit has been one of the most balanced teams in the AL so far, and Reese Olson is in the midst of a strong run. Though Nathan Eovaldi could keep the game close, the Tigers' lefty-heavy lineup matches up well against right-handed pitching.

Prediction: Tigers 4, Rangers 2

Best bets:

Pick: Tigers ML (-115)

Under 7.5 runs

