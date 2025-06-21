Tigers vs. Rays: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 21, 2025

The Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays are set for Game 2 of their three-game series on Saturday in Florida. Tampa Bay picked up a huge 14-8 win in the series opener, and the odds favor them to get another win in this matchup.

Detroit still has the best overall record in baseball at 48-29, while the Rays come into Game 2 with a record of 42-34. Here is a look at the odds that are out for this game, and predictions for how things will play out.

Tigers vs. Rays prediction

Ryan Pepiot is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Detroit will have Sawyer Gipson-Long on the mound to start this game, and he is 0-0 with a 3.97 ERA this season. The Tigers have a tired bullpen after the series opener, and the pitching staff could have another long day.

Riley Greene is putting up huge offensive numbers for Detroit as he leads the way with 17 home runs and 59 RBIs. Detroit had a big offensive day in the series opener, and that will be needed again in this matchup.

Ryan Pepiot is starting for the Rays in Game 2 of the series, and he is 4-6 with a 3.11 ERA on the year. Pepiot has been trending in the right direction, and he should have some success against Detroit.

Junior Caminero leads the team with 17 home runs and 48 RBIs, but he has been getting plenty of help of late. Look for the Rays to have another great offensive performance as they pick up another win.

Prediction: Tampa Bay Rays 6, Detroit Tigers 4

Tigers vs. Rays odds

Money Line: Detroit Tigers +115, Tampa Bay Rays -135

Run Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-180), Rays -1.5 (+150)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-130), Under 8.5 (+110)

Tigers vs. Rays injuries

Detroit Tigers injury report

Matt Vierling (OF/3B): 10-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

Will Vest (RHP): Day-to-day (Right pinkie finger)

Alex Lange (RHP): 60-Day IL (Lat surgery recovery)

Reese Olson (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right ring finger inflammation)

Alex Cobb (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right hip inflammation)

Jackson Jobe (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right flexor strain)

Jose Urquidy (RHP): 60-Day IL (Tommy John surgery recovery)

Ty Madden (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right rotator cuff strain)

Tampa Bay Rays injury report

Ha-Seong Kim (SS): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder surgery)

Hunter Bigge (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right lat strain, facial fractures)

Richie Palacios (OF/INF): 10-Day IL (Right knee sprain)

Shane McClanahan (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left triceps nerve irritation)

Manuel Rodriguez (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right forearm strain)

Jonny DeLuca (OF): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder strain)

Alex Faedo (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

Tigers vs. Rays picks

The Detroit Tigers might be the best team in the American League, but it will be Tampa Bay that gets a second straight win in this series.

Money Line: Tampa Bay Rays -135

Run Spread: Rays -1.5 (+150)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-130)

