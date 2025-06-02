Tigers vs White Sox: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 2, 2025

The AL Central's best face off against its worst as the Tigers travel to the south side of Chicago to face off against the White Sox for a three-game series. Detroit currently possess the best record across MLB at 39-21. As for the Southsiders, not much to write home about at 18-41.
With a consistent mix of offense and defense, Detroit has established itself as an early shoo-in for the postseason this year. Powered by ace Tarik Skubal, they've taken names and put down juggernauts on their path to success.
Chicago, meanwhile, has toiled in misery as they currently hold a .635 OPS, just .003 points better than the league's worst team in the Rockies. The team's pitching, meanwhile, has seen some decent results with a 4.09 ERA.
Tigers vs. White Sox recent form and records
Heading into the contest against their divisional foes, A.J. Hinch's men have dropped just one out of its last five series. The squad currently sport a +86 run differential and an impressive 18-13 record away from the Motor City.
The Southsiders, on the other hand, have lost three-straight after being swept by the lowly-Orioles. Although they carry a 12-15 record, they have a putrid 7-24 win-loss tally against teams over .500.
Tigers vs. White Sox odds
Money Line: DET (-213), CWS (+195)
Run Spread: DET -1.5 (-133), CWS +1.5 (+110)
Total Runs: O 8.5 (+102), U 8.5 (-124)
Tigers vs. White Sox injuries
DET injury report
- Reese Olson (SP): 15-day IL (finger)
- Jackson Jobe (SP): 15-day IL (elbow)
- Alex Cobb (SP): 15-day IL (hip)
- Matt Vierling (CF): 10-day IL (shoulder)
- Sawyer Gipson-Long (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Jose Urquidy (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Alex Lange (RP): 60-day IL (lat)
- Wilmer Flores (SP): Day-to-day (shoulder)
- Ty Madden (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
CWS injury report
- Martin Perez (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Tyler Gilbert (RP): 15-day IL (knee)
- Miguel Castro (RP): 15-day IL (knee)
- Fraser Ellard (RP): 15-day IL (lat)
- Drew Thorpe (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Ky Bush (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
Tigers vs. White Sox projected lineup
DET projected lineup
- Kerry Carpenter (RF)
- Gleyber Torres (2B)
- Colt Keith (DH)
- Riley Greene (LF)
- Spencer Torkelson (1B)
- Wenceel Perez (CF)
- Zack McKinstry (3B)
- Dillon Dingler (C)
- Trey Sweeney (SS)
- Jack Flaherty (SP, 3-6 | 3.94 ERA | 72 K)
CWS projected lineup
- Chase Meidroth (SS)
- Mike Tauchmann (RF)
- Miguel Vargas (1B)
- Andrew Benintendi (DH)
- Lenyn Sosa (2B)
- Joshua Palacios (LF)
- Luis Robert (CF)
- Edgar Quero (C)
- Josh Rojas (3B)
- Jonathan Cannon (SP, 2-6 | 4.15 ERA | 46 K)
Tigers vs. White Sox picks and game prediction
Detroit swept the Southsiders in the first series between the two sides for 2025. The former has also won eight of its last 10 fixtures versus the latter. Expect a comfortable win for the hottest team in the league in the form of the Tigers.
Run Line: DET -1.5 (-133)
Total Runs: U 8.5 (-124)
Prediction: DET wins, 6-2