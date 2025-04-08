Tigers vs. Yankees: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 8, MLB 2025

The Detroit Tigers host the New York Yankees on Tuesday, and the home team is looking for another win in this series. Detroit picked up a 6-2 victory in the opener on Monday, and that game moved both teams to 6-4 on the year.

Today's game will feature one of the best offenses in baseball in the Yankees taking on a top starting pitcher in Tarik Skubal. This should be one of the best matchups of the day, and the odds that are set for this matchup reflect that.

Here is a look at the top odds and a prediction on how the game will play out.

Tigers vs. Yankees prediction

Paul Goldschmidt - Source: Imagn

The Tigers will have Tarik Skubal taking the mound in Game 2 of this series. Having won the Cy Young Award a season ago, Skubal has gone 0-2 with a 5.91 ERA to begin the 2025 season. However, he is capable of shutting down a lineup at any time.

Despite scoring six runs in the series opener, the offense has come and gone for Detroit early on this season. Riley Greene is leading the team with three home runs, but there isn't a ton of power on this roster.

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees struggled to hit in the cold weather on Monday, but this team can get hot in a hurry. Judge leads the team with six home runs and 18 RBIs, and he will be a huge key moving forward.

Carlos Carrasco will take the mound for the Yankees on Tuesday and look to keep the game close. Expect the Yankees to do enough hitting in this matchup as they even up the series with a win.

Prediction: New York Yankees 4, Detroit Tigers 3

Tigers vs. Yankees odds

Money Line: Detroit Tigers -175, New York Yankees +145

Run Spread: Tigers -1.5 (+130), Yankees +1.5 (-155)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (EVEN), Under 7.5 (-120)

Tigers vs. Yankees injuries

Giancarlo Stanton is injured - Source: Imagn

Detroit Tigers injury report:

Matt Vierling (OF): 10-Day IL (Rotator Cuff)

Alex Cobb (SP): 15-Day IL (Hip)

Gleyber Torres (2B): 10-Day IL (Left Oblique)

New York Yankees injury report:

Clarke Schmidt (RHP): 15-Day IL (Shoulder)

Cody Bellinger (OF): Day-to-Day (Stiff Back)

Giancarlo Stanton (DH): 10-Day IL (Torn Tendons)

Luis Gil (SP): 60-Day IL (Right Lat)

Tigers vs. Yankees picks

It was a good start to the series for the Detroit Tigers, but the Yankees are a team that always seems to respond. New York is going to get some revenge in this game, and that will lead to some great picks to make.

Money Line: New York Yankees +145

Run Spread: New York Yankees +1.5 (-155)

Total Runs: Under 7.5 (-120)

