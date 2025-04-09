Tigers vs. Yankees: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 9, MLB 2025

The Detroit Tigers will attempt to sweep the series from the NY Yankees on Wednesday after pitching a 5-0 shutout behind Tarik Skubal. AJ Hinch's pitching staff has held the Bronx Bombers to just two runs through the first two games.

DraftKings oddsmakers are expecting a pitcher's duel in the series finale, with Max Fried and Jack Flaherty set to square off. Fried is still searching for his first road win of the season, while Flaherty was dominant in his lone home start, earning his only victory to date.

Tigers vs. Yankees recent form and records

New York

The Yankees have alternated series wins and losses to start the year. In falling 5-0 on Tuesday, Aaron Boone's squad fell to 6-5 for the season resulting in a -$82 return on investment for the team's wagering supporters. It sits a game under .500 away from Yankee Stadium costing MLB bettors $173 in the process.

Trending

The over has cashed in seven times with the offense scoring a league-high 7.09 runs per game, and the starting rotation has yet to log a quality start.

Detroit

Since opening the season with a tough-luck sweep at the hands of the Dodgers, the Tigers have been on a heater winning seven of eight played games. The result finds the team perched in the catbird seat of the AL Central standings. More importantly, the team has banked $203 worth of baseball betting profit for $100-per-bet bettors.

Like New York, the offense has excelled early on in averaging 5.09 runs per game (#9). Unlike the Yankees, the pitching staff has also carried its weight. The Tigers are yet to lose in front of the Comerica Park crowd (5-0).

Injuries

New York

DJ LeMahieu 3B 10 Day IL - Calf

Giancarlo Stanton DH 10 Day IL - Elbow

Scott Effross RP 15 Day IL - Hamstring

Clayton Beeter SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Clarke Schmidt SP 15 Day IL - Rotator Cuff

Jonathan Loaisiga RP 15 Day IL - Elbow

Luis Gil SP 60 Day IL - Back

Gerrit Cole SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

JT Brubaker SP 60 Day IL - Ribs

Jake Cousins RP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Detroit

Jake Rogers C 10 Day IL - Oblique

Manuel Margot RF 10 Day IL - Knee

Gleyber Torres 2B 10 Day IL - Oblique

Matt Vierling CF 10 Day IL - Shoulder

Alex Cobb SP 15 Day IL - Hip

Jose Urquidy SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Parker Meadows CF 60 Day IL - Nerve

Sawyer Gipson-Long SP 60 Day IL - Hip

Alex Lange RP 60 Day IL - Lat

Wenceel Perez RF 60 Day IL - Spine

T. Madden SP 60 Day IL - Shoulder

Starting Pitchers

Max Fried (1-0, 2.61 ERA)

Fried has allowed 13 hits (1 HR) and 3 ER with a 10:3 K/BB ratio through two 2025 starts.

Fried tossed 5.2 innings with 6 hits allowed and a 6:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio against Pittsburgh last time out.

Fried is 0-0 with a 1.69 ERA and 9:2 K/BB ratio in 5.1 career IP thrown against the Tigers.

Jack Flaherty (1-0, 2.38 ERA)

Flaherty has allowed 6 hits (1 HR) and 3 ER with a 12:4 strikeout-to-walk ratio through two 2025 starts.

Flaherty tossed 5.2 innings of 3 hits and 1 ER ball with a 7:2 strikeout-to-walk ratio against Chicago last time out.

Flaherty is 1-2 with a 5.49 ERA and 23:11 K/BB ratio over 19.2 career IP thrown at the Yankees.

Must-Watch Hitters

Yankees

A good number of bats have stared back against Flaherty. However, it's been all or nothing for the bulk of them. While several extra-base hits have been tallied, so too have a number of strikeouts. Should he return to the lineup from his bout of food poisoning, Cody Bellinger is a bat to target with two of his four hits against the RHP going for extra bases - including a home run.

Expand Tweet

Tigers

Not a single Detroit bat has left the yard against Fried. Regardless, it's tough to not look into backing the player props of Spencer Torkelson or Riley Greene considering how hot each player currently is. The former is slashing .310/.408/.643/ while the latter clocks in at .289/.304/.578. Torkelson would be the bat to invest in for this matchup due to his better splits against left-handed pitching.

Expand Tweet

Tigers vs. Yankees Baseball Betting Odds

Wednesday 4/9 Money Line Run Line Total Runs New York Yankees -155 -1.5 +120 O 7 -110 Detroit Tigers +130 +1.5 -142 U 7 -110

Tigers vs. Yankees expert picks and game prediction

Regardless of whether the Yankees avoid the series sweep this afternoon, all the MLB odds value of the matchup resides with the home-based Tigers. Losers of the first two games and Detroit one of only two American League teams yet to go down at home, New York simply doesn't deserve to be laying this type of road chalk at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tigers vs. Yankees Prediction: Detroit Wins 5-3

