Life has been tough for Tim Anderson lately. He has finally opened about seeking therapy to repair his marriage with his wife Bria Anderson. She has been his biggest support and her trust on him shows how much she loves him.

The White Sox shortstop opened up about his problems over the past year, including an extramarital affair in which he had a son. Anderson claims that he never wanted to play the Internet game and wanted to stay real.

The White Sox chose him in the first round of the 2013 MLB draft, and he made his MLB debut in 2016. On Nov. 4, 2017, Tim and Bria Anderson married in a lovely ceremony at the Park Crest Function Facility in Hoover, Alabama. They have two children named Paxton Anderson and Peyton Anderson. Anderson said:

“We went to therapy, just digging into what was it, what caused me to go into these spaces or even that space to even create that. It’s a tough conversation. It’s a tough situation."

Anderson said that his troubles off the pitch had an impact on his performance. Although Anderson was an All-Star in 2022, the second half of the season saw him struggle with consistency and injuries. He has played in 46 games this season and is batting .263 with a .611 OPS.

Allegations on Tim Anderson

Dejah Lanee, with whom Tim Anderson had a romantic involvement, gave birth to a kid in October. Tim acknowledged that these allegations are true and is working on his marriage. Despite these difficulties, Bria has supported Tim and shared a photo of them to show her love for him. Bria has chosen to remain silent and has demonstrated her support for her spouse.

Tim Anderson and his wife Bria Anderson

Although Anderson's conduct off the pitch has drawn criticism, it is crucial to acknowledge his baseball-related accomplishments. He has two MLB All-Star appearances, was a past batting champion and has significantly benefited the Chicago White Sox.

Anderson has had one of the best baseball careers. We can only hope that his personal life will soon be in order so he can return to his previous form.

