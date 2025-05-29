Tim Anderson Landing Spots: 3 potential destinations for 2X All-Star after being DFA'd by the Angels

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Tim Anderson was designated for assignment by the team on Wednesday. Anderson had signed a minor league contract with the Angels in February, and the team promoted him to the Opening Day roster the following month.
In his 2025 season debut with the Angels, Anderson struggled, going hitless in four at-bats with no walks or RBIs. So far this season, he has appeared in 31 major league games, posting a .205 batting average (17-for-83), scoring eight runs with three RBIs, three walks, and a .499 OPS.
With the 31-year-old now off the Angels’ 40-man roster, he could draw interest from other teams looking for veteran infield depth. Here’s a look at some potential landing spots for Anderson for the rest of the season.
3 potential landing spots for Tim Anderson
#1 Miami Marlins
Tim Anderson previously played for the Miami Marlins in 2024 after signing a one-year, $5 million contract in February of that year. However, the Marlins designated him for assignment in July and eventually released him for the remainder of the season.
The Marlins finished the 2024 season with a 62–100 record and currently sit at the bottom of the NL East in 2025 with a 22–32 mark. Given their ongoing struggles, the Marlins could consider bringing Anderson back to add depth and experience to their infield.
#2 Toronto Blue Jays
With star shortstop Bo Bichette dealing with an injury and his future in Toronto uncertain, the Blue Jays could consider adding Tim Anderson as infield insurance. Bichette is also set to become a free agent after the 2025 season, which adds another layer of uncertainty.
Anderson, a veteran shortstop with two All-Star selections, could be a low-risk, potentially valuable addition, especially if the Blue Jays' coaching staff can help him regain his form.
#3 San Francisco Giants
The San Francisco Giants currently sit third in the NL West with a 31–25 record, trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. With Buster Posey now leading the front office as president of baseball operations, the Giants may be open to taking a chance on Anderson with a minor league deal.