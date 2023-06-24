Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox is one of the more skilled players in the MLB. Over the course of his eight-year career, all of which has been in Chicago, Anderson has garnered a Silver Slugger and a pair of All-Star distinctions.

On June 24, Anderson made his first career MLB start at second base after being out of the lineup for the previous week with shoulder issues. HIs poise at the position was noticed after he played second for Team USA at March's World Baseball Classic.

Despite his strong play, Tim Anderson has been repeatedly criticized throughout the baseball world for his attitude. The Alabama-native has referred to baseball as "boring" and has been suspended before for some rather unsavory behaviour.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The Marlins tie it in the 9th on an error by Tim Anderson The Marlins tie it in the 9th on an error by Tim Anderson https://t.co/i6ssIRnv5n

In 2022, he was disciplined for using a racial epiphet against Kansas City Royals pitcher Brad Keller. He was also given a 3-game suspension for headbutting an umpire. Apparently, Tim Anderson's "swagger" is not all that it is made up to be.

Recently, a Chicago White Sox fan took to Twitter to lambaste Anderson for his poor attitude, which has been fomenting for a number of seasons. In the post, the fan pulled no punches.

Tommy Hook @Thomas_hook On a real note, I haven’t seen a player on any Chicago Sports team give af less than Tim Anderson.



Dog shit teammate. Dog shit baseball player. Dog shit leader.



Had the franchise and league at the palm of his hands. On a real note, I haven’t seen a player on any Chicago Sports team give af less than Tim Anderson. Dog shit teammate. Dog shit baseball player. Dog shit leader. Had the franchise and league at the palm of his hands.

According to the fan, Anderson's play on the field could have made him a fan favorite in the city of Chicago. However, his numerous displays of poor attitude have left him more unpopular than he would have hoped.

Without any home runs and only 11 RBIs in 53 games for the White Sox this season, fans are looking to Anderson to pull the team up. With a record of 32-45, the White Sox are fourth in the AL Central, trailing the Minnesota Twins by seven games.

Tim Anderson needs to show more respect for the game

Anderson's seven-year, $37.5 million contract will up for a club option at the end of the season. Unless Anderson wants to be looking for a job come the offseason, he better start showing fans that he can be relied upon, and that he respects them too.

