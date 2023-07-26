Bria Anderson, Tim Anderson's wife, is open about overcoming marital conflict to prioritize her role as a loving mother. Being a good mother, in Bria's opinion, is far more important than everything else. Her top focus is to satisfy her children's demands and requirements. Despite everything around her, she wants to be a good mother.

In an online interview with the Insidelinespodcast, Bria talked about her responsibilities toward her children:

"I still have to wake up every day and be a good mom...regardless of what happens".

The wife of the Chicago White Sox player works with young people in southside Chicago as the executive director of a charitable organization called Anderson's League of Leaders Foundation. She is also a schoolteacher. She holds a master's degree from West Alabama and a bachelor's degree from the University of Alabama.

Tim Anderson's trade rumors

There are numerous trade rumors about Tim Anderson. Because Anderson played some second base for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic, some experts, like Jon Morosi, think that a change in position would boost the likelihood that the two-time All-Star will be traded.

Anderson may be appealing because second base is a weakness for teams like the Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners.

Any MLB team interested in him would probably want to see him as a rental for the first half of the season because they don't know whether or not the $14 million team option would be exercised. Chicago, though, ought to get a good return as long as there are several interested parties.

The Chicago White Sox and Tim Anderson's partnership is reportedly ending, with both parties appearing ready to move on. Numerous trade rumors have resurfaced because of how well-known their broken relationship is.

Anderson has had a rough season for the White Sox, as he has struggled terribly at bat. Through 77 games this season, the 30-year-old shortstop has been a shadow of himself, hitting only .241 with 17 RBIs and no home runs.