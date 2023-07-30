New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter, who is now happily married to supermodel Hannah Davis, was always a gentleman with women during his playing days. Jeter was known to be a private person and he always prevented media's commentary on his love interests.

Tino Martinez, Jeter's teammate, once revealed his respectful conduct with women during their Yankees days.

In the book, The Captain (The journey of Derek Jeter), it reads:

“If he’s dating a girl,” Martinez said, “it’s dinner and a movie, and no drinking until four in the morning. Maybe when you win the World Series, but other than that, no. I mean, he’s a normal guy, and the girls he dates usually are pretty normal. And when they’re not, or they want the big party scene, then they’re gone.”

A quote from The Captain

The shortstop put a high value on discretion. One of the women who had a brief relationship with Jeter would recount how she and her girlfriend had been invited to the shortstop's house for a modest party. When Jeter opened the door, he requested that his visitors put their mobile phones and cameras on a table and explained that he wanted to safeguard his privacy.

Jeter was linked with many women during his storied baseball career including Mariah Carey, American actresses like Minka Kelly, Jessica Alba, singer Joy Enriquez and former Miss Universe Lara Dutta.

Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis' cute love story

Hall of Famer Jeter and Hannah first met in 2012. They kept their relationship a secret for a while before announcing their engagement in November 2015. They exchanged vows at the Meadowood Napa Valley resort in St. Helena, California, in July of the following year.

Jeter and Hannah have welcomed four children, three daughters and a son, since then.

Jeter is known as one of the greatest players of all time and a major part of the Yankees success belongs to him.