Starting center fielder for World Champions Giants followed by fame on the big screen: The incredible story Mike Donlin who acted in over 60 films

The story of center fielder Mike Donlin does not represent your typical star baseball player's trajectory. Despite being one of the most potent hitters of his age, one could argue that it was fame that eventually led him to an untimely demise.

Born in Peoria, Illinois in 1878, Donlin exhibited a knack for athletics from a young age. A heavy-drinking womanizer from an early age, Donlin was serving time in a California jail when he learned that his rights had been purchased by the St. Louis Cardinals.

It did not take long for Donlin to prove himself to be one of the best in baseball at the time. In his rookie season of 1899, the 21-year-old hit .323/.366/.470 with 6 home runs and 27 RBIs. Despite strong offensive numbers, questions about his defensive play ultimately led the young stud to seek other options.

In 1901, Donlin made the move to the Baltimore Orioles, His .340 batting average represented the second-highest average in the league that season. However, old demons came back to haunt him, as Mike Donlin was soon thereafter arrested for his involvement in a drunken brawl, leading to his release from the Orioles roster.

In 1902, he signed with the Cincinnati Reds, but his heavy drinking attitude did not subside. In 1904, he was suspended for 30 games for another drunken outburst. Eventually, he was traded to the New York Giants. During his 1905 season in New York, Donlin hit .356/.413/.495 with 7 home runs, 80 RBIs, and a league-best 124 runs scored. He won the 1905 World Series with the Giants.

After an ankle injury in 1906, Donlin saw his career begin to tank. After one more year of brilliance in 1908, which saw him record 106 RBIs, Mike Donlin never found his touch again. He attempted a comeback in 1911 and again in 1914, but finally decided to call it quits after hitting just .161 with the 1914 Giants.

Later that year, Donlin teamed up with New York Yankees star Marty McHale to produce a baseball-inspired act called "Right Off the Bat." Over the next few decades, Donlin would feature in small roles in films like "The General" (1926) and "Warming Up" (1928), the latter of which was the first film produced by Paramount Studios.

However, unable to make a consistent living in actions, Mike Donlin's alcoholism continued to plague him. Though viewed as a suave, elegant and handsome figure until the end, Donlin eventually died of a heart attack in 1933 at the age of 55.

Mike Donlin's hard-living lifestyle was a demon that he could never shake

Like many players after him, Donlin's personal struggles stood firmly in the way of achieving the success that he deserved. Despite gaining menial roles, Donlin never attained any marked success on the big screen. Moreover, his drinking and fighting undoubtedly hurt his career prospects, demonstrated by his frequent bans and suspensions from the teams that he played for.