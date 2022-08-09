“To go from championship caliber production to Miguel Andujar is such a bummer” - New York Yankees fans not impressed with LF Miguel Andujar getting a call-up following Matt Carpenter's injury

Following star role player Matt Carpenter's injury, the New York Yankees have decided to call up Miguel Andujar from Triple-A. This is amid a cold streak from the Yankees, and people are starting to worry about the state of the team.
Miguel Andujar has been one of the Yankees' most interesting prospects. He had an outstanding rookie season where he hit just under .300 with an .855 OPS. He also has a whopping 47 doubles and 27 home runs, along with 170 hits.
Following this season, it appeared Andujar was going to be the next big thing for New York. Not only could he hit, he was versatile in the field, being able to play both third and left field. The core really seemed to consist of Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres, and Miguel Andujar.
However, the rest of Andujar's career has been the complete opposite of his rookie season. In the four seasons following 2018, Andujar has played in just 92 games. In those games, he has a .231 batting average and an abysmal .583 OPS.
It has gotten to a point where Yankees fans do not even want him on the squad anymore. Many wanted to see prospects Estevan Florial or Oswaldo Peraza get called up because they are young talent.
It is tragic to see Miguel Andujar's career go down this path. He was once one of the most hyped up young players in the MLB. Now, however, he is 27 years old and in Triple-A.
The New York Yankees are in a crucial spot right now this season. It appears that they have hit a road bump, and they need to bounce back.
Are the New York Yankees in trouble?
The Yankees have established themselves as one of the best teams in Major League Baseball this season. For the majority of the year, they held the sole best record in the league. This is not the case anymore, however, and the team has had a rough start to the second half of the season.
Since the All-Star break, the Yankees are 7-11, including a five-game losing streak. This included two losses to the Seattle Mariners and a sweep by the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Yankees need to get back on their feet after this downward turn. They are still one of the best teams in baseball this season; surely we will see a bounceback from the Yanks.