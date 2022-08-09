“To go from championship caliber production to Miguel Andujar is such a bummer” - New York Yankees fans not impressed with LF Miguel Andujar getting a call-up following Matt Carpenter's injury

Following star role player Matt Carpenter's injury, the New York Yankees have decided to call up Miguel Andujar from Triple-A. This is amid a cold streak from the Yankees, and people are starting to worry about the state of the team.

Jack Curry @JackCurryYES Wirh Matt Carpenter headed to the IL, my guess is Miguel Andujar will be recalled. He’s had a strong AAA season with a .293 average, 12 HRs, 46 RBI and an .835 OPS. Wirh Matt Carpenter headed to the IL, my guess is Miguel Andujar will be recalled. He’s had a strong AAA season with a .293 average, 12 HRs, 46 RBI and an .835 OPS.

JustItalianKiki @kikicrowley @JackCurryYES I want to cry, Matt Carpenter has been such a great addition and such an amazing story! I’m so sad for him @JackCurryYES I want to cry, Matt Carpenter has been such a great addition and such an amazing story! I’m so sad for him

Miguel Andujar has been one of the Yankees' most interesting prospects. He had an outstanding rookie season where he hit just under .300 with an .855 OPS. He also has a whopping 47 doubles and 27 home runs, along with 170 hits.

The Boss @TheeeBosssMannn @Yankeelibrarian @JackCurryYES Do you guys like not remember what Andujar did a few years ago? Dude hit 25 homers hit .300 and 90 something RBI’s. Has not gotten consistent AB‘s since, carpenter has been magic so will definitely be tough to replace but I still have some hope for miggy @Yankeelibrarian @JackCurryYES Do you guys like not remember what Andujar did a few years ago? Dude hit 25 homers hit .300 and 90 something RBI’s. Has not gotten consistent AB‘s since, carpenter has been magic so will definitely be tough to replace but I still have some hope for miggy

Following this season, it appeared Andujar was going to be the next big thing for New York. Not only could he hit, he was versatile in the field, being able to play both third and left field. The core really seemed to consist of Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres, and Miguel Andujar.

Joe Randazzo @Yankeelibrarian @JackCurryYES To go from championship caliber production to Miguel Andujar is such a bummer. @JackCurryYES To go from championship caliber production to Miguel Andujar is such a bummer.

However, the rest of Andujar's career has been the complete opposite of his rookie season. In the four seasons following 2018, Andujar has played in just 92 games. In those games, he has a .231 batting average and an abysmal .583 OPS.

It has gotten to a point where Yankees fans do not even want him on the squad anymore. Many wanted to see prospects Estevan Florial or Oswaldo Peraza get called up because they are young talent.

Mark Gruskin @grudz2 @JackCurryYES Should be Florial. Need another lefty. The most important thing about Carpenter was the lefty presence and balance that he brought. Can't replace him with a right-handed hitter. @JackCurryYES Should be Florial. Need another lefty. The most important thing about Carpenter was the lefty presence and balance that he brought. Can't replace him with a right-handed hitter.

It is tragic to see Miguel Andujar's career go down this path. He was once one of the most hyped up young players in the MLB. Now, however, he is 27 years old and in Triple-A.

ELMORENO @myghty1 @JackCurryYES Because he’s not a AAA player, Yankees giving ABs away this season yet you got Andujar who we know rakes wasting away in the minors @JackCurryYES Because he’s not a AAA player, Yankees giving ABs away this season yet you got Andujar who we know rakes wasting away in the minors

The New York Yankees are in a crucial spot right now this season. It appears that they have hit a road bump, and they need to bounce back.

Are the New York Yankees in trouble?

Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two

The Yankees have established themselves as one of the best teams in Major League Baseball this season. For the majority of the year, they held the sole best record in the league. This is not the case anymore, however, and the team has had a rough start to the second half of the season.

Since the All-Star break, the Yankees are 7-11, including a five-game losing streak. This included two losses to the Seattle Mariners and a sweep by the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Yankees need to get back on their feet after this downward turn. They are still one of the best teams in baseball this season; surely we will see a bounceback from the Yanks.

