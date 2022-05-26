"To try to take the title and play with all those Dominican superstars" - Cleveland Guardians 3B keen to represent his country during the World Baseball Classic alongside Major League Baseball sensations Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., & Manny Machado

For the first time since 2017 Major League Baseball's biggest stars will return to the international stage as the World Baseball Classic approaches in 2023. The event pits nation against nation, where players from Major League Baseball and beyond compete for the pride of their homelands in a World Cup style event. Jose Ramirez announced that he will be returning to the Dominican Republic team to compete in the next upcoming tournament. This will be the Cleveland Guardians superstar's second time to participate in the tournament. He'll be joining what is arguably the greatest team the Dominican Republic has put together since the original squad in 2006.

Here is a brief overview of some of the Major League Baseball players each country will have represent them in the World Baseball Classic.

Dominican Republic:

Part of what enticed Jose Ramirez to return to the squad was the crop of elite talent joining the roster.

"To try to take the title and play with all those Dominican superstars" - @ Jose Ramirez

With a nucleus of Major League Baseball stars such as Ramirez, Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Manny Machado, and potentially Fernando Tatis Jr., the Dominican Republic team will be the heavy favorite heading into 2023 as they hope to capture their second title.

Japan

Unlike the other participants in the tournament, two-time champion Japan typically features the fewest Major League Baseball stars on its roster. This is a testament to how strong the Nippon Professional Baseball League is. They are likely to spotlight young Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki on the mound. Major League Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani and Rookie of the Year candidate Seiya Suzuki are likely to suit up for team Japan's title run.

Puerto Rico

The 2017 runner-up dazzled the world with their combination of talent and fun. The team has the unique pleasure of building around three of Major League Baseball's best shortstops as superstars Carlos Correa, Javier Baez, and Francisco Lindor have unfinished business this time around, and the team will get a boost on the mound with superstar Jose Berrios set to be the ace of the Puerto Rican staff. There are plenty of questions for PR: will Yadier Molina return for one last go with his home country as he rides off into the sunset of retirement? Who will pitch behind Berrios? Who gets shortstop this time around? Will the team dye their hair blonde again? Time will tell.

United States

The defending champions are likely to feature a squad exclusively made up of Major League Baseball Players, as they used the depth of the roster to help them win their first title in 2017. Excitement is mounting as this could be the first time fans get to see Bryce Harper, Mike Trout, and Aaron Judge share the same outfield. Regardless who suits up for the red, white, and blue, the defending champions will have their pick of the litter.

