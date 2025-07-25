Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Corey Seager, Aaron Judge, and more for July 25, 2025

There’s nothing quite like that feeling when a baseball rockets off the bat and disappears into the seats. Some hitters have been on fire lately, finding the sweet spot with almost every swing.

Today’s lineup of home run bets isn’t just about big names, it’s about players who’ve been grinding, timing their swings and are ready to turn good pitches into big moments.

Facing pitchers who’ve shown some cracks, these guys have the tools and the momentum to light up the scoreboard. So if you’re looking to cash in on the long ball, these picks bring a mix of confidence, timing, and value that’s hard to ignore. Let’s break down who’s primed to send one flying today.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5 Ketel Marte (+330)

Ketel Marte is coming off a 2-for-5 game that included a solo homer against the Astros. The D-backs infielder is now up to 20 home runs with a strong .287 average, and he’s consistently finding barrels.

He faces Mike Burrows, a righty with a 4.70 ERA who’s been vulnerable to power, especially against switch-hitters like Marte.

With his timing dialed in and the matchup tilted in his favor, Marte offers strong value at +330 to go yard again.

#4 Aaron Judge (+155)

Aaron Judge continues to terrorize pitchers this season, batting .345 with 37 home runs, 84 RBIs and 90 runs, while maintaining elite power metrics.

He went deep again on Wednesday against Toronto, marking his sixth homer in the last 10 games. Judge now draws a matchup against Taijuan Walker (3-5, 3.75 ERA), a righty he’s seen well in the past.

Judge is slugging .720 against right-handed pitching in 2025 and owns a massive 25.9% barrel rate. With his power surging and confidence high, Judge at +155 remains a premium option despite the short odds.

#3 Kyle Schwarber (+200)

Kyle Schwarber is back in one of his signature hot streaks, crushing home runs in back-to-back games, including a two-run blast on Wednesday against Boston.

He’s now up to 34 homers and 78 RBIs on the season while slugging over .600 in July. And today Schwarber faces Yankees right-hander Will Warren (6-5, 4.91 ERA).

Schwarber’s 18.8% barrel rate and 94.3 mph average exit velocity suggest he’s making loud contact consistently, and against a vulnerable pitcher like Warren, +200 offers solid value for a third straight bomb.

#2 Riley Greene (+330)

Riley Greene continues to deliver steady power for the Tigers, now with 25 home runs and 79 RBIs while batting .279 on the season.

He’s found his groove recently, launching 3 homers over his last 9 games and driving in 7 runs during that span.

Today, he draws Blue Jays right-hander Jose Berrios (6-4, 3.87 ERA), Greene’s hot bat and middle-of-the-order role put him in a great position to do damage again, and at +330, the odds offer real upside for another long ball.

#1 Corey Seager (+270)

Corey Seager is seeing the ball well and punishing mistakes, as evidenced by his 2-for-4 effort Tuesday that included a double and a three-run homer.

That blast marked his second consecutive game with a home run, and he now sits at 15 long balls and 38 RBIs for the season.

Today, he gets a lefty-on-lefty matchup against Joey Wentz (2-1, 5.71 ERA), who’s been hittable through July. With Seager’s power stroke heating up, +270 feels like a smart shot to extend his HR streak to three.

