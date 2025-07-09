Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Corey Seager, Aaron Judge, and more for July 9, 2025

The home run surge isn’t slowing down this July, and tonight’s MLB slate is packed with hitters primed to leave the yard. Aaron Judge is hunting his third consecutive homer, Pete Alonso just launched one yesterday, and Corey Seager’s bat has been torching the Angels.

Ad

Add in Wilyer Abreu’s red-hot streak and a couple of juicy matchups against struggling arms, and we’ve got fireworks written all over this card. Let’s lock in the top 5 home run prop bets for July 9.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5 Pete Alonso (+240)

Ad

Trending

Pete Alonso has the power to change the game with one swing (Credits: IMAGN)

The Polar Bear is out of hibernation, and Baltimore’s pitching is feeling it. Pete Alonso crushed a homer in Game 1 of this MLB series and sits with three bombs and seven RBI over his last three games.

Ad

He’s slashing an insane .364/.500/1.182 in his last three games, and tonight he gets Tomoyuki Sugano, who’s coughed up a 2.3 HR/9 over his last nine outings.

With midsummer humidity-boosting ball carry at Camden Yards, this is a tailor-made smash spot for Alonso to keep mashing. Don’t be surprised if he leaves the yard early in this one.

#4 Aaron Judge (+200)

Aaron Judge could send one deep into the seats tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

Aaron Judge is back in full beast mode. The Yankees captain has homered in back-to-back MLB games and now faces Mariners rookie Logan Evans, who’s been solid but hasn’t dealt with a power bat like Judge at Yankee Stadium yet.

Ad

Judge’s slash line this series is ridiculous .391/.483/.957 with four bombs in his last six games, and with that short porch in right, plus humid Bronx air tonight, the ball’s going to jump.

When Judge locks in like this, you ride the wave. Three straight? Very possible.

#3 Cal Raleigh (+165)

Cal Raleigh could send the crowd scrambling for a home run ball (Credits: IMAGN)

When a red-hot power bat meets a big-league rookie making his MLB debut in Yankee Stadium, you better believe fireworks are possible.

Ad

Cal Raleigh has smashed three homers in his last four games, including a two-homer show and a bomb on Tuesday night. Now, he steps in against Cam Schlittler, a righty throwing his first big-league pitch tonight.

With 36 homers on the season and a scorching barrel rate lately, Raleigh, with his swing, is dialed to punish mistakes, and against a debut arm under Yankee Stadium pressure, there’s a good chance he leaves the yard again.

Ad

#2 Corey Seager (+250)

Corey Seager looks dialed in for a moonshot moment (Credits: IMAGN)

Corey Seager’s timing couldn’t be better. The lefty slugger has launched homers in back-to-back games to open this Angels series and gets Kyle Hendricks, who’s carrying a 4.68 ERA into a hitter-friendly matchup.

Ad

Seager’s been locked in this stretch, with a .325 average, six homers, and a ridiculous 1.331 OPS over his last 11 games. With his sweet swing cooking and two straight bombs in the same series, a third in a row is absolutely in MLB play tonight.

#1 Wilyer Abreu (+350)

Wilyer Abreu could smash a no-doubter in this matchup (Credits: IMAGN)

If you’re hunting for a sneaky slugger to wreck a pitcher’s night, Wilyer Abreu’s your guy. The Red Sox outfielder is torching baseballs lately with four homers in his last eight MLB games and a scorching .321 average to go with a 1.188 OPS.

Now he draws Antonio Senzatela, owner of a brutal 6.57 ERA and a tendency to leave meatballs over the plate. At hitter-friendly Fenway, with Abreu’s current hot streak, don’t be shocked if he parks one over the Monster tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More