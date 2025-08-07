Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Eugenio Suarez, Brent Rooker, and more for August 7, 2025

Sometimes, the long ball isn’t just about power, it’s about timing and today’s matchups feel like a ticking time bomb. A few sluggers are overdue, some are on fire, while others are facing pitchers who’ve been serving up souvenirs all season.

Some names on Thursday’s list are heating up at the plate with solid slugging numbers. Others, like Cal Raleigh, are due for a blast after a brief cold stretch. Then there are the breakout stories, Augustin Ramirez and Shea Langeliers, both making the most of every pitch thrown their way lately.

Whether you’re playing the chalk or hunting big odds, these five picks are based on a blend of recent form, exit velocity, barrel rates and matchup-specific advantages. Let’s break down today’s top five home run prop bets and why each one could turn your ticket into a winner.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Brent Rooker: +225

Rooker gets the same soft-tossing matchup as Langeliers, and he’s just as capable of leaving the yard.

With a .273 average, 23 homers and a robust 46.5% hard-hit rate, Rooker’s profile screams power, especially when you factor in his 14% barrel-per-PA rate.

Against Mitchell Parker’s 5.35 ERA and homer-prone tendencies, Rooker’s above-average 90.9 mph exit velocity gives him serious pop potential today. If you’re stacking A’s bats, don’t leave Rooker out of your slips.

#4. Augustin Ramirez: +370

Ramirez is flashing serious raw power and today he draws a perfect matchup against Carlos Carrasco, who enters with a bloated 5.68 ERA and declining velocity.

Ramirez might only be hitting .243 on the season, but he’s mashed 17 homers thanks to an impressive 91.6 mph exit velocity, 49.6% hard-hit rate and a 12.5% barrel-per-PA rate.

With Carrasco’s command faltering, Ramirez’s aggressive swing path and bat speed could turn a hanging breaking ball into a cheap ticket to the bleachers.

Suarez continues to be a consistent long-ball threat, launching his 37th home run just two days ago, showing he’s still locked in at the plate.

He’s piled up 90 RBIs this season with his signature pull-heavy power swing and now faces Shane Smith, who owns a 4.25 ERA and has allowed hard contact to righties.

Suarez’s recent homer, plus a walk and stolen base in his last outing, suggest his timing is on point, setting him up well to take Smith deep in this spot.

#2. Shea Langeliers: +275

Few hitters in baseball are hotter than Shea Langeliers right now. Over his last 11 games, he’s slashing .447/.469/1.043 with eight homers, including a 5-hit game yesterday featuring three home runs and a double.

Facing Mitchell Parker, a lefty with a 5.35 ERA and significant home run issues, Langeliers is in a dream matchup.

His power against lefties is legit, and his timing at the plate couldn’t be better. There’s no fade here, ride the fire while it’s burning.

#1. Cal Raleigh: +215

Cal Raleigh’s been quiet lately, just 1 homer in his last 9 games, but with 42 bombs on the season, he’s not staying quiet for long.

He’s facing Shane Smith, a right-hander with a 4.25 ERA. Raleigh’s .249 average doesn’t jump off the page, but his slugging does and he’s due.

With power from both sides of the plate and a history of multi-homer bursts, today lines up as a bounce-back opportunity at solid value.

