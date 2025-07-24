Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Jose Ramirez, Cal Raleigh, and more for July 24, 2025

Power hitters across the league are locked in, pitchers are reeling, and the matchups today are practically inviting fireworks.

Ad

Jose Ramirez is playing like he’s got cheat codes, Trout is fresh off a blast and Cal Raleigh might as well carry a launch pad with him. Then there’s Nick Kurtz, baseball’s newest thunderbolt, and Altuve who are quietly torching everything in their sight.

With shaky arms like Morton and Kikuchi toeing the rubber, this slate has “moonshots incoming” written all over it. Let’s dive into the five best home run bets for July 24.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Altuve isn’t the flashiest home run hitter, but when he finds rhythm, he can launch a big fly with ease, and that rhythm is there. He’s batting .379 with a 1.024 OPS across his last seven games, including 11 hits, 3 doubles and a homer in 29 at-bats.

His bat speed still plays, and he’s facing Luis Severino, who’s struggled mightily with a 3-11 record and a 5.10 ERA.

Ad

Severino’s command issues leave plenty of mistakes over the plate, and Altuve’s combination of sharp discipline (9.4% walk rate) and veteran timing makes him a sneaky value pick at +500 odds to go deep.

Mike Trout may not be putting up MVP numbers this year, but his power remains intact. He went yard yesterday against the Mets and now faces right-hander Logan Evans, who enters with a 3.81 ERA and can be vulnerable to fastball-hunting sluggers like Trout.

Ad

With 18 home runs and 45 RBIs on the season, Trout still punishes mistakes, especially from young arms.

His timing looked sharp last night, and with momentum on his side, +230 odds give solid value for a potential encore bomb.

#3. Nick Kurtz (+245)

Nick Kurtz is raking right now. Over his last 15 games, he’s slashing .407 with 7 home runs, 18 RBIs and an eye-popping 1.511 OPS.

His power stroke is dialed in, and today’s matchup offers an ideal launchpad. He faces Jason Alexander, a righty with an 8.40 ERA and major command issues.

Ad

With 19 home runs and a .281 average on the season, Kurtz has been both consistent and explosive. At +245, he brings high value and red-hot form into a matchup that could fuel another long ball.

#2. Cal Raleigh (+185)

Cal Raleigh continues to swing one of the hottest power bats in baseball. He clubbed a solo shot in his last outing against the Brewers and now sits at 39 home runs on the season, second-most among all catchers.

Ad

Today, he’ll face Yusei Kikuchi, who’s been sharp overall with a 3.13 ERA but has had trouble keeping the ball in the park against power hitters.

With 84 RBIs and 68 runs to his name, Raleigh’s ability to drive the ball with authority makes him a strong candidate to go deep again at +185.

#1. Jose Ramirez (+320)

Jose Ramirez is simply on a different level right now. He’s cranked 7 homers in his last 13 games, driving in 17 runs while slashing .277/.417/.830 with a 1.246 OPS over that span.

Ad

His elite plate discipline (18.3% walk rate, just 8.3% K rate) has translated into dangerous swings at the right pitches. Ramirez faces Charlie Morton today, a veteran righty with a bloated 5.58 ERA and a declining strikeout rate.

With 21 home runs and 30 stolen bases already on the year, Ramirez is a complete offensive weapon. At +320, he offers excellent value against a struggling arm.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More