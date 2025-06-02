Today's Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Mike Trout, Elly De La Cruz and more for June 2, 2025

Looking for the top MLB home run prop bets to make on Monday could be a challenge as there aren't many games. However, there will still be some home runs hit throughout the day, which could net some great value.

Focusing on the best home run hitters should always be a part of the strategy, but there will be other players that also go deep. As always, there is no guarantee when making predictions on players.

Today's best MLB home run prop bets

Mike Trout +250

Mike Trout is back from injury, providing a huge boost in the middle of the lineup for the LA Angels. He and the Angels will face Boston on Monday, and look for the former MVP to belt a long home run over the Green Monster.

Elly De La Cruz +360

Elly De La Cruz will homer today - Source: Imagn

Elly De La Cruz has 12 home runs for the Cincinnati Reds this season, including one on Sunday in Chicago. The Reds return home to begin a series with the Milwaukee Brewers, and De La Cruz will get the offense going with a home run.

Manny Machado +600

Manny Machado is a top MLB Home Run hitter - Source: Imagn

Manny Machado continues to be one of the most underrated players in MLB as he doesn't get mentioned among MVP candidates. He has a ton of power in his bat, and taking him to hit a home run against the San Francisco Giants is a good option.

Teoscar Hernandez +400

Teoscar Hernandez is a top MLB Home Run pick - Source: Imagn

Teoscar Hernandez has 10 home runs this year for the LA Dodgers, on pace to surpass the 33 he had last season. He continues to get pitches to hit, and he will connect for a home run against the New York Mets.

Carlos Correa +650

Carlos Correa will hit a home run today - Source: Imagn

Carlos Correa has just five home runs in 2025, but that also means that he is due to heat up at some point. He and the Twins will be in Sacramento to face the Athletics, and it's a perfect ballpark for the shortsthop to show off his power.

