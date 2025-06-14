Today's Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Mike Trout, Ronald Acuna Jr. and more for June 14, 2025

Some of the best MLB home run hitters are starting to heat up, and this is the time of year when it always seems to happen. With a full slate of games scheduled to take place on Saturday, some great prop betting opportunities are out there to explore.
There are so many great ways to bet on MLB games, but focusing on prop betting options always seems to be a good choice. Here is a look at five MLB home run hitters to back for the games on Saturday.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for June 14, 2025
Mike Trout +400
Mike Trout has been healthier so far this season, and that has allowed him to provide a huge boost in the middle of the lineup for the LA Angels. Trout has always had a ton of power in his bat, and he will be looking to go deep on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles.
Ronald Acuna Jr. +240
Ronald Acuna Jr. is a great bet to go deep in the game on Saturday as the Atlanta Braves are hosting the Colorado Rockies. Look for the young superstar to connect as he continues to get more comfortable in the middle of the lineup.
Seiya Suzuki +350
Seiya Suzuki has already belted 17 home runs this season for the Chicago Cubs, and he has been one of the best power hitters in the National League. Suzuki and the Cubs will have a favorable matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field.
Pete Alonso +360
Pete Alonso is a great home run hitter for the New York Mets, and he has already belted 17 during the 2025 season. Alonso has plenty of protection in the middle of the lineup from his teammates, and this should be an opportunity for him to belt a long home run. The Mets face the Tampa Bay Rays at Citi Field.
Christian Walker +370
Christian Walker is starting to heat up for the Houston Astros, and that makes him a great player to watch when making prop bets. Walker has some excellent value in the odds when looking for the top home run hitters, and he will belt a home run on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins.