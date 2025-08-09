Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Willy Adames, Junior Caminero, and more for August 9, 2025

The power meter is red-lining today as some of baseball’s hottest bats get prime matchups to do damage. Kyle Schwarber is crushing everything in sight, Willy Adames just keeps delivering timely bombs, and Junior Caminero is in full video-game mode with homers in three straight.

Shea Langeliers is fresh off one of the most ridiculous hitting nights of the season, and Hunter Goodman’s bat is sizzling with recent power bursts. With each facing a pitcher who’s been leaving souvenirs in the stands, today’s slate screams fireworks.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Hunter Goodman (+400)

Hunter Goodman has been quietly turning up the power dial, smashing three homers in his last five games and continuing to prove he’s a dangerous middle-of-the-order threat.

He’s hitting .282 on the year with 22 long balls, 64 RBIs, and 55 runs scored, showing a consistent ability to drive the ball with authority.

Today, he draws a favorable matchup against left-hander Rodriguez, who sports a shaky 5.53 ERA and has struggled to keep the ball in the yard. With Goodman’s current hot streak and the platoon advantage on his side, this could be the perfect setup for another ball to leave the park.

#4. Junior Caminero (+400)

Junior Caminero is in one of those grooves where every swing seems dangerous. He’s batting .256 this season with 31 homers, 77 RBIs, and 65 runs, but it’s his recent surge that’s turning heads, three homers in his last three games, including back-to-back multi-hit performances.

On August 6, he crushed two against the Angels, then followed it up with a solo blast yesterday to keep the streak alive.

Today he’ll face right-hander Logan Evans, who carries a 4.30 ERA and has shown a tendency to give up damage when falling behind in counts. With Caminero’s timing locked in and his power stroke firing, he’s a prime candidate to keep his home run tear rolling.

#3. Shea Langeliers (+295)

Shea Langeliers has been swinging one of the hottest bats in baseball, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down. The Athletics catcher is hitting .269 this season with 22 home runs, 49 RBIs, and a surprising bit of speed with five stolen bases.

His recent outburst against the Nationals was the stuff of highlight reels, going 5-for-6 with three homers, a double, and four runs scored in a single game.

Today, he gets a dream matchup against Orioles right-hander Brandon Young, who’s still searching for his first win and carries a rough 5.88 ERA. With Langeliers locked in at the plate and facing a pitcher struggling to keep the ball in the yard, the conditions are perfect for him to keep the power surge going.

#2. Willy Adames (+500)

Willy Adames offers plenty of upside in today’s slate, especially given his ability to change a game with one swing. While his .233 batting average doesn’t jump off the page, the Brewers’ shortstop has already launched 18 home runs and driven in 61 runs this season, proving he’s still one of the more reliable power bats at his position.

Earlier this week, Adames showcased that pop with a two-run shot against the Pirates, a timely reminder of what he can do when he gets a pitch in his wheelhouse.

Today, he faces Brad Lord, a right-hander sporting a respectable 3.42 ERA but still relatively green at the big-league level. If Lord leaves something over the plate, Adames has the power and pull-side lift to make him pay in a big way.

#1. Kyle Schwarber (+270)

Kyle Schwarber is in full-on demolition mode right now, launching four home runs in his last five games, including a two-homer, six-RBI explosion earlier this week and another solo shot just yesterday.

On the year, he’s hitting .255 with 41 homers, 95 RBIs, and even 10 steals, proving he’s more than just a one-dimensional slugger. Today’s matchup is no cakewalk; he’s facing Jacob deGrom, who owns a sharp 2.80 ERA and a reputation for making hitters look foolish.

But Schwarber’s recent tear makes him one of the few hitters who can realistically flip the script against an ace. With his locked-in swing and ability to punish mistakes, he’s a legitimate threat to send one into the seats yet again.

