Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Aaron Judge, Francisco Lindor, and more for July 4th, 2024

All but two teams are on the MLB slate today for July 4, which means there will be quite a few home runs hit. There are usually a lot of home runs hit every single day, and it's up to oddsmakers to determine who will do so for the latest and greatest prop bet.

Here are five good options with strong odds of hitting a home run on the Fourth of July.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB home run prop bets July 4

5) Luis Robert +390

Luis Robert Jr. has 10 home runs this year (Imagn)

Luis Robert Jr. may be struggling this year with just 10 home runs thus far, but he did hit 38 last year. He is also one of the most talented young hitters in baseball.

Trending

Plus, the last time he had strong odds to go deep, he did. The oddsmakers must know something because he's a good bet to hit one again today.

4) Brent Rooker +295

Brent Rooker has 17 home runs this year (Imagn)

Brent Rooker has power like few others in the Oakland Athletics lineup. He's in the top 17 in baseball for home runs this year with 17, so he's a good bet to hit another one today.

The Athletics might not be a good team, but Rooker is a quality hitter and has good odds of hitting a home run on July 4.

3) Juan Soto +265

Juan Soto has 20 home runs this season (Imagn)

Juan Soto is second on the New York Yankees with 20 home runs. He's slugged at a higher rate this year than most seasons in his career so far, which means he's all of a sudden become a bit of a power hitter. The odds like his chances of going deep today.

2) Francisco Lindor +245

Francisco Lindor has hit 15 home runs (Imagn)

The one thing Francisco Lindor has done this season is hit home runs. He's largely struggled at the plate but he does have 15 home runs. With a matchup with the struggling Washington Nationals on deck, look for Lindor to add to his tally today.

1) Aaron Judge +125

Will Aaron Judge hit a home run today?

Aaron Judge should be the favorite to hit a home run on any given day. The Yankees star and MVP favorite has 32 this season and it's not yet the All-Star break. He didn't hit one on Wednesday (he went hitless, in fact) which just makes him more likely to get one today.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback