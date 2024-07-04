Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Aaron Judge, Francisco Lindor, and more for July 4th, 2024

All but two teams are on the MLB slate today for July 4, which means there will be quite a few home runs hit. There are usually a lot of home runs hit every single day, and it's up to oddsmakers to determine who will do so for the latest and greatest prop bet.
Here are five good options with strong odds of hitting a home run on the Fourth of July.
Note: Odds are subject to change.
MLB home run prop bets July 4
5) Luis Robert +390
Luis Robert Jr. may be struggling this year with just 10 home runs thus far, but he did hit 38 last year. He is also one of the most talented young hitters in baseball.
Plus, the last time he had strong odds to go deep, he did. The oddsmakers must know something because he's a good bet to hit one again today.
4) Brent Rooker +295
Brent Rooker has power like few others in the Oakland Athletics lineup. He's in the top 17 in baseball for home runs this year with 17, so he's a good bet to hit another one today.
The Athletics might not be a good team, but Rooker is a quality hitter and has good odds of hitting a home run on July 4.
3) Juan Soto +265
Juan Soto is second on the New York Yankees with 20 home runs. He's slugged at a higher rate this year than most seasons in his career so far, which means he's all of a sudden become a bit of a power hitter. The odds like his chances of going deep today.
2) Francisco Lindor +245
The one thing Francisco Lindor has done this season is hit home runs. He's largely struggled at the plate but he does have 15 home runs. With a matchup with the struggling Washington Nationals on deck, look for Lindor to add to his tally today.
1) Aaron Judge +125
Aaron Judge should be the favorite to hit a home run on any given day. The Yankees star and MVP favorite has 32 this season and it's not yet the All-Star break. He didn't hit one on Wednesday (he went hitless, in fact) which just makes him more likely to get one today.