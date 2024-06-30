Today’s best MLB home run prop bets: Top 5 picks including Aaron Judge, Yordan Alvarez, and more for June 30th, 2024

Hitting a home run is the best outcome of any MLB at-bat. It guarantees a run will score when nothing else, despite the frequency of scoring on any play (like a single with a runner on third) does not. It's also one of the more popular prop bets in sports gambling. Predicting if someone is going to hit a home run is hard, but these five players are safer picks today.

(Odds are provided by DraftKings and are subject to change closer to game time)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Best home run prop bets June 30

#5) Jose Altuve +600

MLB: Houston Astros at New York Mets (image credit: IMAGN)

Jose Altuve is a sneaky home run hitter. Not known for size or power, Altuve is more than capable of turning on one and depositing it into the left-field seats. He takes advantage of the Crawford Boxes, but regardless, he hits home runs a lot more often than one might think. This year, he has 13 already.

Trending

#4) Luis Robert +425

Luis Robert Jr. could start hitting more home runs (image credit: IMAGN)

Luis Robert is struggling this year, barely hitting over .200 and with only eight home runs. However, this is a talented player who has 82 bombs in his career. That includes 38 last year. He will eventually turn it around and today might be the day he starts a home run barrage.

#3) Brent Rooker +400

Brent Rooker is a good bet to hit a home run (image credit: IMAGN)

It may not be widely known since he plays for the Oakland Athletics, but Brent Rooker has 15 home runs and a .847 OPS. He's a true slugger despite playing in a pitcher's ballpark. Today, the Athletics are on the road which boosts the odds that Rooker will go deep. He's a bit of a longer shot than some other players, but the oddsmakers still believe he's going to hit one.

#2) Yordan Alvarez +280

Yordan Alvarez might hit a home run (image credit: IMAGN)

Yordan Alvares is a slugger capable of going yard at any moment. A mistake pitch to him is usually sent 450 feet to dead center. The Houston Astros star has power to all fields, and 16 home runs so far this season. That's a little off his normal pace, which means he just might pick the pace up today and reward you for taking his odds.

#1) Aaron Judge +180

Aaron Judge is leading MLB in home runs (image credit: IMAGN)

Generally speaking, Aaron Judge should be the favorite to hit a home run on any given day. The New York Yankees slugger leads the league in home runs despite more than a month of dreadful play at the plate to open the season. He hasn't hit one in a couple of games, so he's more likely to do so today against the Toronto Blue Jays. There are few power hitters like Judge, so this is the safest bet.