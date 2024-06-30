Today’s best MLB home run prop bets: Top 5 picks including Aaron Judge, Yordan Alvarez, and more for June 30th, 2024

Hitting a home run is the best outcome of any MLB at-bat. It guarantees a run will score when nothing else, despite the frequency of scoring on any play (like a single with a runner on third) does not. It's also one of the more popular prop bets in sports gambling. Predicting if someone is going to hit a home run is hard, but these five players are safer picks today.
(Odds are provided by DraftKings and are subject to change closer to game time)
Best home run prop bets June 30
#5) Jose Altuve +600
Jose Altuve is a sneaky home run hitter. Not known for size or power, Altuve is more than capable of turning on one and depositing it into the left-field seats. He takes advantage of the Crawford Boxes, but regardless, he hits home runs a lot more often than one might think. This year, he has 13 already.
#4) Luis Robert +425
Luis Robert is struggling this year, barely hitting over .200 and with only eight home runs. However, this is a talented player who has 82 bombs in his career. That includes 38 last year. He will eventually turn it around and today might be the day he starts a home run barrage.
#3) Brent Rooker +400
It may not be widely known since he plays for the Oakland Athletics, but Brent Rooker has 15 home runs and a .847 OPS. He's a true slugger despite playing in a pitcher's ballpark. Today, the Athletics are on the road which boosts the odds that Rooker will go deep. He's a bit of a longer shot than some other players, but the oddsmakers still believe he's going to hit one.
#2) Yordan Alvarez +280
Yordan Alvares is a slugger capable of going yard at any moment. A mistake pitch to him is usually sent 450 feet to dead center. The Houston Astros star has power to all fields, and 16 home runs so far this season. That's a little off his normal pace, which means he just might pick the pace up today and reward you for taking his odds.
#1) Aaron Judge +180
Generally speaking, Aaron Judge should be the favorite to hit a home run on any given day. The New York Yankees slugger leads the league in home runs despite more than a month of dreadful play at the plate to open the season. He hasn't hit one in a couple of games, so he's more likely to do so today against the Toronto Blue Jays. There are few power hitters like Judge, so this is the safest bet.