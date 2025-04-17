Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Corey Seager, Spencer Torkelson and more for April 17, 2025

Today, 10 MLB games are on the schedule, which means 180 batters will see at least one at-bat. That undoubtedly means at least a couple of home runs will leave the ballpark, and probably quite a few will at the end of the day.
Predicting which players will hit those home runs is the crux of the popular home run prop bet, but it's also a significant challenge. This isn't a full game day, but there are so many players to pick from. To help with that, we've compiled the best bets from DraftKings to keep an eye on today.
Note: Odds are subject to change, and no outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.
Best MLB home run prop bets for April 17
5) Spencer Torkelson: +600
Spencer Torkelson is having a major bounce-back season. All his numbers are good, and he's tied for fourth in the league with six home runs through 18 games. Today, the Detroit Tigers slugger faces Michael Lorenzen (3.71 ERA) and the struggling Kansas City Royals. It's a good day for him to continue his hot streak.
4) Jose Ramirez: +500
Jose Ramirez is having a relatively slow start, but he has still got four home runs and an OPS nearing .900. The Cleveland Guardians star has a pretty solid matchup with Tomoyuki Sugano and the Baltimore Orioles. Their pitching has been abysmal, and Sugano failed even to record one strikeout last time he started a game.
3) Junior Caminero: +400
Junior Caminero has a solid matchup today. The New York Yankees are sending Will Warren to face the Tampa Bay Rays. Warren, while better this season, has a career 16.7% home run per flyball rate. He also has a career 8.35 ERA. Caminero has four home runs already this season, and he could be in line for more today.
2) Corey Seager: +320
Corey Seager has begun to heat up. He's got an OPS over .800 now, and he has three home runs this year. Today marks a good chance for him to add to that tally. The Texas Rangers are facing the Los Angeles Angels, and Jack Kochanowicz (5.74 ERA) is on the mound to start today. That is a great chance for Seager and the Rangers to break out and hit home runs.
1) Cal Raleigh: +285
Cal Raleigh is one of the few Seattle Mariners players actually hitting right now. He is batting .217, tied for second in baseball with seven home runs already. He's been a true slugger, and today, he could add to it.
He has a tough matchup with Brady Singer (3-0, 3.18 ERA) and the Cincinnati Reds, but he's one of baseball's best home run hitters to date in 2025.