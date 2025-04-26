Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Francisco Lindor, Aaron Judge and more for April 26, 2025

Power hitters across the league are heating up as we near the end of April, and some of today's matchups feature sluggers facing vulnerable arms, the perfect recipe for a long ball or two. From grizzled old vets pounding at record rates to young sticks capitalizing on shaky pitching, today's board is filled with intriguing home run props.

Leading the charge are Aaron Judge, who's been locked in at the plate, and Francisco Lindor, who thrives against right-handers. With some struggling starters taking the mound, like Brad Lord and Connor Gillispie, sharp bettors and fans will be watching a group of power hitters in favorable positions.

Let's break down today's top five home run prop bets with the latest stats, matchups, and trends heading into Saturday's action.

Note: Odds are subject to change, and no outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

5. Brent Rooker (+310) – Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker is all set the launch 8th home run - Source: Imagn

Brent Rooker has been a bright spot for the Athletics, with 7 home runs and 14 RBIs this year. While his batting average is .234, his power is still there. Facing the Chicago White Sox's Jonathan Cannon (0-3, 4.81 ERA) today, Rooker can exploit a pitching staff that has struggled to keep right-handed power hitters in check.

4. Francisco Lindor (+300) – New York Mets

Francisco Lindor could hit a home run today - Source: Imagn

Francisco Lindor has been dialed in against righties in 2025, posting a .309 average with 5 home runs and 12 RBIs in 92 plate appearances. He's having a solid opportunity today against Nationals rookie Brad Lord, who's 0-2 with a 4.73 ERA this year. With Lindor's .913 OPS against righties and Lord's struggles early, this is a great setup for Lindor to put another big swing on the season ledger.

3. Pete Alonso (+290) – New York Mets

Pete Alonso has six home runs (Imagn)

Pete Alonso continues to be a power source in the Mets' lineup, batting .333 with 6 homers and 26 RBIs for the season. He'll also face Brad Lord, whose 4.73 ERA and rookie status offer Alonso a golden opportunity to demonstrate his strength. With Lord's lack of consistency and Alonso's track record against right-handed pitchers, this is a matchup that favors Pete for a huge swing today.

2. Cal Raleigh (+225) – Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh looking all set to blast 10th homer (Imagn)

Cal Raleigh's been a reliable power threat for Seattle. Currently tied for the MLB lead with an impressive nine home runs this season despite a modest .223 average. He faces Connor Gillispie today, who's struggled badly with a 6.75 ERA and 4 home runs allowed over his last 5 starts. With Gillispie struggling to keep the ball in the park and Raleigh's league-leading power, this is the perfect situation for Cal to increase his long-ball count.

1. Aaron Judge (+170) – New York Yankees

Aaron Judge could hit his 8th home run today (imagn)

Aaron Judge is blistering the game out of the gate in 2025, leading the majors in a .408 batting average and 1.222 OPS, along with 7 homers and 26 RBIs. His refined method at the dish has resulted in a career-best 20.4% strikeout rate, and he's consistently making hard contact.

Facing Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman (2-2, 3.16 ERA) today, Judge's power and command make him a solid wager to add to his home run count.

