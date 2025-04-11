Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Jose Ramirez, Kyren Paris and more for April 11, 2025

All 30 MLB teams are back in action after so many of them had a day off yesterday. That means there will be more than a few home runs hit, and it's up to sports bettors to predict who will. That can be challenging.

With 270 hitters in starting lineups, the task of picking the right ones is difficult and carries a low percentage of success. Nevertheless, we've got some of the best bets from DraftKings for you to keep an eye on during Friday's games.

Note: Odds are subject to change and no outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Best MLB home run prop bets April 11

5) Kyren Paris: +1000

Kyren Paris has five home runs so far (Imagn)

Kyren Paris studied with Aaron Judge's hitting coach, and it paid off. The Los Angeles Angels slugger is on fire: .393 average, five home runs and a 1.485 OPS. He has four home runs in the last week. Today, the Houston Astros will send Ronel Blanco (9.45 ERA, nine strikeouts) to try and slow him down.

4) Jose Ramirez: +475

Jose Ramirez has four home runs so far (Imagn)

Jose Ramirez is once again proving to be one of the best hitters in baseball. He's got an OPS over 1.000 and has four home runs already this season. He's a perennial threat for 30, and today, the Cleveland Guardians slugger is up against Kris Bubic (0.00 ERA so far) and the Kansas City Royals. Ramirez could go deep against them.

3) Kerry Carpenter: +425

Kerry Carpenter could hit another home run today (Imagn)

Kerry Carpenter hasn't done a ton of hitting (.216 average in the early going), but he does have four home runs. As usual, when he connects, good things happen. Today, the Detroit Tigers slugger is facing David Festa, who has yet to throw a pitch this year. The Minnesota Twins hurler isn't a bad matchup for Carpenter.

2) Matt Chapman: +400

Matt Chapman could hit a home run (Imagn)

Matt Chapman usually has a good power stroke every year. However, he is only up to two on the year in a pretty slow start to the season. The San Francisco Giants' third baseman does have a very good matchup on Friday. The New York Yankees are sending Marcus Stroman to the mound, and he has a 7.27 ERA and just six strikeouts. It's as good a matchup as can be found today.

1) Rafael Devers: +350

Rafael Devers could hit a home run (Imagn)

Rafael Devers is finally starting to resemble the All-Star hitter he can be. He had two hits in an extra-innings win last night and his average has crept up to .278. Devers still just has one home run on the season, though. He has yet to find that power stroke, but the Boston Red Sox hitter is facing the lowly Chicago White Sox and Davis Martin (5.73 ERA) today.

It's a prime opportunity for everyone on the Red Sox, especially Devers, to break out.

