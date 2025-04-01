Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Corey Seager and more for April 1, 2025

Tuesday is an MLB game day, which means there will be some home runs hit today. However, only six games are on the schedule, so there will be fewer homers and fewer players who can hit them.

Ad

That's the crux of the popular prop bet on home runs. Picking who will hit them is hard enough when the entire sport is playing, but when 12 teams are playing, there are roughly only 216 players to choose from. Fortunately, we've got you covered.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB home run prop bets for April 1

5) Corbin Carroll: +600

Corbin Carroll could hit a home run (Imagn)

Corbin Carroll has not yet hit a home run for the Arizona Diamondbacks, but he's due. He's been solid to start the season but could break out today. Playing in a fairly hitter-friendly park and facing a pitcher, Will Warren, who is really a AAA player pushed into the rotation for the New York Yankees, should be advantageous for the outfielder.

Ad

Trending

4) Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: +550

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could finally hit a home run this season (Imagn)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a brilliant offensive season last year but has yet to get going in 2025. He has an OPS under .700 and zero home runs thus far. However, he is facing Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals. For his career, Williams gives up a home run on nearly 13% of flyballs.

Ad

3) Vinnie Pasquantino: +475

Vinnie Pasquantino has a great matchup today (Imagn)

Vinnie Pasquantino is perhaps the Kansas City Royals' best home run hitter. For the season, he has just one amid a slightly slower start than expected, but he has 39 in just 268 games for his career. Up against Chad Patrick (18.00 ERA) and a Milwaukee Brewers staff that gave up 15 home runs in three games, Pasquantino is due for a breakout today.

Ad

2) Kyle Tucker: +400

Pick Kyle Tucker to go deep tonight (Imagn)

Kyle Tucker is red-hot to start the season for the Chicago Cubs, as he has three home runs already. He hit one as part of an 18-4 rout yesterday against the Athletics in their new minor-league ballpark. However, Luis Severino (0.00 ERA and six strikeouts in debut) is pitching well and could present a tough challenge. Still, a player of Tucker's caliber is a good pick almost regardless of the matchup.

Ad

1) Corey Seager: +320

Corey Seager is due for a home run tonight (Imagn)

Corey Seager is off to a slow start in 2025. The Texas Rangers star has no home runs and an OPS of .481. However, he gets to take on the Cincinnati Reds, and he's due for a home run. The Reds are sending Carson Spiers to the mound, a pitcher with a career ERA of 5.64. Spiers also gives up home runs on almost 14% of his flyballs and has a 5.16 FIP. Expect a lot of hits from the Rangers tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback