Today's Top MLB Hitters Hits Prop Bets: 5 picks including Kyle Tucker, Shohei Ohtani and more for March 18th, 2025

The MLB props betting season kicks off in the Tokyo Series, featuring the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs in the first of two games on Tuesday, March 18. With Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shota Imanaga getting the honor of taking the mound in front of their countrymen, oddsmakers expect a low-scoring game to play out.

This is reflected in the Over/Under, which has moved to 7.5 runs after initially opening a full run higher at DK. Hits will still, however, be accrued, so let's dig in and see if we can't scratch out some profit betting on MLB props in the opener.

Here are the top five MLB hitter prop bets, featuring Kyle Tucker, Shohei Ohtani, and others, utilizing odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top MLB Props for Hitters - March 18

Kyle Tucker: Over 0.5 Hits (-195)

Chicago's prized free agent acquisition has never opposed Yamamoto, but that won't hinder suggesting the three-time All-Star impresses in his first game as a Cub.

While Tucker struggled a bit throughout spring training, slashing .043/.233/.174/.407 with seven strikeouts, he also hit a home run and took six walks. With the regular season light switch flipped, expect the right fielder to hit the ground running in his 2025 debut.

Shohei Ohtani: Under 0.5 Hits (+190)

It's never wise to fade Ohtani in the MLB props markets considering he's the reigning three-time MVP, but this looks to be as good a spot as any. The left-hander has stepped into the box to oppose Imanaga five times and collected a grand total of zero hits with a strikeout in those at-bats.

A true gamble fading the Japanese import in front of a sold-out stadium, let's bank on Chicago's starter keeping him in check once again.

Pete Crow-Armstrong: Over 0.5 Hits (-140)

"PCA! PCA! PCA!" - Cubs Zone

A breakout season is being forecasted for Pete Crow-Armstrong now that the speedster has locked down the starting centerfield job.

Slotted in the back half of the lineup with the task of setting the table for the top of the order, he's poised to play a key role in elevating the Cubs' offense and be a routine moneymaker in the MLB props market. That impact starts Opening Day and should carry right through Game 162.

Freddie Freeman: Over 0.5 Hits (-265)

"Back-to-back days with a homer for Freddie Freeman!" - MLB

The veteran kicks off his 16th big league season as the reigning World Series MVP after helping lead the Dodgers to their eighth all-time championship. Though he underwent offseason ankle surgery, Freeman flourished throughout spring training, slashing .280/.308/.720/1.028 with five extra base hits and six RBIs.

Currently locked in at the plate, overlook his career 1-for-5 showing against Imanaga and look for his power bat to keep seeing the ball well.

Max Muncy: Under 0.5 Hits (+105)

Likely situated in between Teoscar Hernandez and Will Smith in the Dodgers Opening Day lineup, success for the southpaw will be limited in the opener. He's 1-for-3 lifetime against Imanaga with a home run and strikeout but has notoriously struggled against left-handed pitching throughout his career.

Last year, he hit 82 points lower against lefthanders than righties, with 22 of his 64 overall at-bats resulting in a strikeout. He was even worse against lefties the year prior. Don't expect much from an MLB props perspective from Muncy in this one.

