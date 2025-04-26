Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeout Prop Bets: 5 picks including Hunter Greene, Yusei Kikuchi and more for April 26, 2025

Several top MLB pitchers are set to take the mound on Saturday as a full slate of games is scheduled. There are many ways to make predictions on MLB games, including looking at pitcher strikeout props.

An over/under number will be set for every pitcher taking the mound on Saturday, giving you a chance to make predictions. Here is a look at five top MLB pitchers and the strikeout prop bets you should look to make.

Top MLB Pitchers Strikeout Prop Bets: April 26, 2025

Dylan Cease: over 6.5 -125

Dylan Cease is pitching today - Source: Imagn

San Diego Padres' Dylan Cease is regarded as one of the top MLB pitchers in the National League, and he can completely shut down an opposing lineup. Cease is facing the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night and will record at least seven strikeouts in this matchup.

Max Fried: over 4.5 -115

Max Fried is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Max Fried has been incredibly dominant this season for the New York Yankees, as he is a perfect 4-0 on the year. The Bronx Bombers need Fried to set the tone on the mound, and that's exactly what he will do against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Casey Mize: under 4.5 -140

MLB: Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins - Source: Imagn

Casey Mize is pitching well for the Detroit Tigers this season, but he has just 18 strikeouts in more than 24 innings pitched. Mize doesn't rack up the strikeouts like some other players in the league, and taking the under 4.5 is the smart prop bet to make as he plays the Baltimore Orioles.

Yusei Kikuchi: under 6.5 -170 (Safest Pick of the Day)

Yusei Kikuchi is pitching today - Source: Imagn

There are times when you simply want to make a safe play, and targeting the strikeout number for Yusei Kikuchi would qualify on Saturday. Kikuchi can pitch well without striking out a ton of batters, and taking the under 6.5 will be the smart pick for the LA Angels left-hander when he takes on the Minnesota Twins.

Hunter Greene: over 7.5 +100 (Bold Prediction of the Day)

Hunter Greene of the Cincinnati Reds is a flamethrower, and he is proving that he is one of the top MLB pitchers in the National League. Greene is facing a Colorado Rockies team that doesn't always do much damage at the plate, and he's going to record at least eight strikeouts.

