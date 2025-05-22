  • home icon
Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Carlos Rodon, Jack Flaherty, and more for May 22, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Modified May 22, 2025 11:57 GMT
Strikeout props are becoming one of the sharpest angles on the board as May winds down and Thursday's card is loaded with opportunity. A blend of flame-throwing veterans and emerging arms gives us a chance to chase both value and upside in spots the books may be overlooking.

It’s one of those sneaky-good slates where a mix of chalk and bold picks could make for a profitable evening. From Carlos Rodon’s elite swing-and-miss stuff to Stephen Kolek’s under-the-radar strikeout potential, this five-pack of props offers a little bit of everything, including a rock-solid safest play and a juicy plus-money bold prediction.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Carlos Rodon: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-150)

Carlos Rodon could be in strikeout mode tonight - Source: Imagn
Carlos Rodon continues to carve up hitters with 72 strikeouts over 59.2 innings, riding a sharp 3.17 ERA and a tidy 0.99 WHIP. Even with occasional control lapses, he’s been a nightmare for opposing lineups, allowing four hits or fewer in nine separate starts, the most in the majors. In a matchup against a team vulnerable to punchouts, Rodon looks primed to eclipse the 6.5 mark once again.

#4. Jack Flaherty: Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-165)

Jack Flaherty might fall short of 6 Ks tonight - Source: Imagn
Jack Flaherty enters tonight with 56 strikeouts through 46.2 innings, paired with a 4.44 ERA and 1.22 WHIP. While his strikeout rate isn’t awful, his volatility on the mound, including surrendering 10 home runs, makes this a riskier spot. With uneven recent form and a matchup that doesn’t guarantee K upside, the under on 5.5 is the safer angle here.

#3. Nathan Eovaldi: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-150)

Nathan Eovaldi primed for a strikeout-heavy outing - Source: Imagn
Nathan Eovaldi has been dealing this season, posting a dominant 1.61 ERA and an MLB-best 0.77 WHIP across 61.1 innings. His 65 strikeouts reflect a healthy 9+ K/9 rate and his ability to generate consistent whiffs makes this 5.5 line look soft. Against a lineup likely to chase, Eovaldi’s over holds serious appeal.

#2. AJ Smith-Shawver: Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-165) - Safest Pick of the Day

AJ Smith-Shawver Is the safest prop on the board - Source: Imagn
AJ Smith-Shawver quietly remains one of the more reliable arms for strikeout props, with 40 Ks over 46.1 innings and a tidy 2.33 ERA. His command has sharpened in recent outings and with a matchup against a lineup that struggles against right-handers, he’s a high-floor, low-risk play to clear 4.5 strikeouts tonight.

#1. Stephen Kolek: Over 3.5 Strikeouts (+110) - Bold Prediction of the Day

Stephen Kolek is a risky but high-ceiling play - Source: Imagn
Stephen Kolek has made the most of his limited innings, striking out 15 across 19.1 frames while holding a 2.33 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP. Though the sample size is modest, his underlying swing-and-miss ability makes this plus-money line intriguing. He’s a sneaky pick to eclipse 3.5 Ks and cash our bold call of the evening.

Shubham Soni

