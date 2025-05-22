Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Carlos Rodon, Jack Flaherty, and more for May 22, 2025

Strikeout props are becoming one of the sharpest angles on the board as May winds down and Thursday's card is loaded with opportunity. A blend of flame-throwing veterans and emerging arms gives us a chance to chase both value and upside in spots the books may be overlooking.

It’s one of those sneaky-good slates where a mix of chalk and bold picks could make for a profitable evening. From Carlos Rodon’s elite swing-and-miss stuff to Stephen Kolek’s under-the-radar strikeout potential, this five-pack of props offers a little bit of everything, including a rock-solid safest play and a juicy plus-money bold prediction.

Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Carlos Rodon: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-150)

Carlos Rodon could be in strikeout mode tonight - Source: Imagn

Carlos Rodon continues to carve up hitters with 72 strikeouts over 59.2 innings, riding a sharp 3.17 ERA and a tidy 0.99 WHIP. Even with occasional control lapses, he’s been a nightmare for opposing lineups, allowing four hits or fewer in nine separate starts, the most in the majors. In a matchup against a team vulnerable to punchouts, Rodon looks primed to eclipse the 6.5 mark once again.

#4. Jack Flaherty: Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-165)

Jack Flaherty might fall short of 6 Ks tonight - Source: Imagn

Jack Flaherty enters tonight with 56 strikeouts through 46.2 innings, paired with a 4.44 ERA and 1.22 WHIP. While his strikeout rate isn’t awful, his volatility on the mound, including surrendering 10 home runs, makes this a riskier spot. With uneven recent form and a matchup that doesn’t guarantee K upside, the under on 5.5 is the safer angle here.

#3. Nathan Eovaldi: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-150)

Nathan Eovaldi primed for a strikeout-heavy outing - Source: Imagn

Nathan Eovaldi has been dealing this season, posting a dominant 1.61 ERA and an MLB-best 0.77 WHIP across 61.1 innings. His 65 strikeouts reflect a healthy 9+ K/9 rate and his ability to generate consistent whiffs makes this 5.5 line look soft. Against a lineup likely to chase, Eovaldi’s over holds serious appeal.

#2. AJ Smith-Shawver: Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-165) - Safest Pick of the Day

AJ Smith-Shawver Is the safest prop on the board - Source: Imagn

AJ Smith-Shawver quietly remains one of the more reliable arms for strikeout props, with 40 Ks over 46.1 innings and a tidy 2.33 ERA. His command has sharpened in recent outings and with a matchup against a lineup that struggles against right-handers, he’s a high-floor, low-risk play to clear 4.5 strikeouts tonight.

#1. Stephen Kolek: Over 3.5 Strikeouts (+110) - Bold Prediction of the Day

Stephen Kolek is a risky but high-ceiling play - Source: Imagn

Stephen Kolek has made the most of his limited innings, striking out 15 across 19.1 frames while holding a 2.33 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP. Though the sample size is modest, his underlying swing-and-miss ability makes this plus-money line intriguing. He’s a sneaky pick to eclipse 3.5 Ks and cash our bold call of the evening.

